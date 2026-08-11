Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2026.
TSX welcomed 19 new issuers in July 2026, compared with 31 in the previous month and 12 in July 2025. The new listings were 15 exchange traded funds and four mining companies. Total financings raised in July 2026 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, but were up 66% compared to July 2025. The total number of financings in July 2026 was 30, compared with 49 the previous month and 27 in July 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were six new issuers on TSXV in July 2026, compared with five in the previous month and one in July 2025. The new listings were three mining companies, two Capital Pool Company companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in July 2026 decreased 12% compared to the previous month, and were down 2% compared to July 2025. There were 100 financings in July 2026, compared with 106 in the previous month and 139 in July 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|July 2026
|June 2026
|July 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2,267
|2,260
|1,929
|New Issuers Listed
|19
|31
|12
|IPOs
|17
|25
|11
|Graduates from TSXV
|1
|3
|1
|Issues Listed
|2,921
|2,914
|2,573
|IPO Financings Raised
|$246,815,076
|$924,060,069
|$733,198,750
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,773,788,526
|$1,521,651,308
|$486,392,464
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$0
|$400,000,000
|$0
|Total Financings Raised
|$2,020,603,602
|$2,845,711,377
|$1,219,591,214
|Total Number of Financings
|30
|49
|27
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$7,034,036,882,775
|$6,953,048,988,334
|$5,562,862,284,859
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|228
|152
|+50.0
|IPOs
|191
|134
|+42.5
|Graduates from TSXV
|15
|5
|+200.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,296,788,438
|$1,335,960,926
|+71.9
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$9,985,691,291
|$4,940,166,637
|+102.1
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$683,671,110
|$3,431,723,683
|-80.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$12,966,150,839
|$9,707,851,246
|+35.5
|Total Number of Financings
|360
|306
|+17.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$7,034,036,882,775
|$5,562,862,284,859
|+26.4
TSX Venture Exchange**
|July 2026
|June 2026
|July 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,713
|1,716
|1,799
|New Issuers Listed
|6
|5
|1
|IPOs
|5
|2
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|1
|3
|1
|Issues Listed
|1,769
|1,774
|1,866
|IPO Financings Raised
|$17,751,272
|$4,625,000
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$98,413,303
|$36,169,126
|$151,154,859
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$578,516,467
|$752,945,619
|$554,158,099
|Total Financings Raised
|$694,681,042
|$793,739,745
|$705,312,958
|Total Number of Financings
|100
|106
|139
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$126,746,188,467
|$128,734,397,564
|$112,079,603,205
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|28
|23
|+21.7
|IPOs
|10
|5
|+100.0
|Graduates to TSX
|15
|5
|+200.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$23,659,272
|$13,234,685
|+78.8
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,855,211,008
|$793,155,124
|+133.9
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$5,692,377,270
|$3,211,048,205
|+77.2
|Total Financings Raised
|$7,571,247,550
|$4,017,438,014
|+88.5
|Total Number of Financings
|867
|707
|+22.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$126,746,188,467
|$112,079,603,205
|+13.1
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Amapá Minerals Holdings Inc.
|AMAP
|BMO Credit Stress Opportunities ETF
|ZCDX
|Brompton U.S. Equity HighPay ETF
|PAYU
|Brompton Utilities & Infrastructure HighPay ETF
|PAYI
|Cadillac Mines Corporation "If, As And When Issued"
|CADY
|Capital Group Global Developed Equity Select ETF (Canada)
|CAPQ
|Capital Group International Developed Equity Select ETF (Canada)
|CAPN
|Capital Group U.S. Equity Select ETF (Canada)
|CAPU
|Evolve Canadian Financials Yield Fund
|CFIN
|Evolve Canadian Utilities Yield Fund
|CUTE
|Guardian i3 AI Technology and Innovation Fund
|GIAI
|Harvest International High Income Shares ETF
|HHII
|Harvest Premium Yield Gold ETF
|HPYG
|IA Clarington International Multifactor Equity Fund
|IIME
|Madison US Large Cap ETF
|MLRG
|Madison US Mid Cap ETF
|MMID
|Mining Americas Inc.
|MAI
|NBI SmartData Canadian Equity Fund
|NSDC
|Phoenix Metals Corp.
|PCA
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Alchemy Labs Inc.
|ALCH
|Bushido Capital Corp.
|BUSH.P
|Falconstar Ventures Inc.
|FSTV.P
|Goldinxs Mining Corp.
|INXS
|Irruptive Metals Corp.
|IRR
|Ni-Co Energy Inc.
|NICE
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309185
Source: TMX Group Limited