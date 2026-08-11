Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2026.

TSX welcomed 19 new issuers in July 2026, compared with 31 in the previous month and 12 in July 2025. The new listings were 15 exchange traded funds and four mining companies. Total financings raised in July 2026 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, but were up 66% compared to July 2025. The total number of financings in July 2026 was 30, compared with 49 the previous month and 27 in July 2025.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

There were six new issuers on TSXV in July 2026, compared with five in the previous month and one in July 2025. The new listings were three mining companies, two Capital Pool Company companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in July 2026 decreased 12% compared to the previous month, and were down 2% compared to July 2025. There were 100 financings in July 2026, compared with 106 in the previous month and 139 in July 2025.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2026 June 2026 July 2025 Issuers Listed 2,267 2,260 1,929 New Issuers Listed 19 31 12 IPOs 17 25 11 Graduates from TSXV 1 3 1 Issues Listed 2,921 2,914 2,573 IPO Financings Raised $246,815,076 $924,060,069 $733,198,750 Secondary Financings Raised $1,773,788,526 $1,521,651,308 $486,392,464 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $400,000,000 $0 Total Financings Raised $2,020,603,602 $2,845,711,377 $1,219,591,214 Total Number of Financings 30 49 27 Market Cap Listed Issues $7,034,036,882,775 $6,953,048,988,334 $5,562,862,284,859

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 228 152 +50.0 IPOs 191 134 +42.5 Graduates from TSXV 15 5 +200.0 IPO Financings Raised $2,296,788,438 $1,335,960,926 +71.9 Secondary Financings Raised $9,985,691,291 $4,940,166,637 +102.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $683,671,110 $3,431,723,683 -80.1 Total Financings Raised $12,966,150,839 $9,707,851,246 +35.5 Total Number of Financings 360 306 +17.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $7,034,036,882,775 $5,562,862,284,859 +26.4

TSX Venture Exchange **



July 2026 June 2026 July 2025 Issuers Listed 1,713 1,716 1,799 New Issuers Listed 6 5 1 IPOs 5 2 0 Graduates to TSX 1 3 1 Issues Listed 1,769 1,774 1,866 IPO Financings Raised $17,751,272 $4,625,000 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $98,413,303 $36,169,126 $151,154,859 Supplemental Financings Raised $578,516,467 $752,945,619 $554,158,099 Total Financings Raised $694,681,042 $793,739,745 $705,312,958 Total Number of Financings 100 106 139 Market Cap Listed Issues $126,746,188,467 $128,734,397,564 $112,079,603,205

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 28 23 +21.7 IPOs 10 5 +100.0 Graduates to TSX 15 5 +200.0 IPO Financings Raised $23,659,272 $13,234,685 +78.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,855,211,008 $793,155,124 +133.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,692,377,270 $3,211,048,205 +77.2 Total Financings Raised $7,571,247,550 $4,017,438,014 +88.5 Total Number of Financings 867 707 +22.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $126,746,188,467 $112,079,603,205 +13.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Amapá Minerals Holdings Inc. AMAP BMO Credit Stress Opportunities ETF ZCDX Brompton U.S. Equity HighPay ETF PAYU Brompton Utilities & Infrastructure HighPay ETF PAYI Cadillac Mines Corporation "If, As And When Issued" CADY Capital Group Global Developed Equity Select ETF (Canada) CAPQ Capital Group International Developed Equity Select ETF (Canada) CAPN Capital Group U.S. Equity Select ETF (Canada) CAPU Evolve Canadian Financials Yield Fund CFIN Evolve Canadian Utilities Yield Fund CUTE Guardian i3 AI Technology and Innovation Fund GIAI Harvest International High Income Shares ETF HHII Harvest Premium Yield Gold ETF HPYG IA Clarington International Multifactor Equity Fund IIME Madison US Large Cap ETF MLRG Madison US Mid Cap ETF MMID Mining Americas Inc. MAI NBI SmartData Canadian Equity Fund NSDC Phoenix Metals Corp. PCA

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Alchemy Labs Inc. ALCH Bushido Capital Corp. BUSH.P Falconstar Ventures Inc. FSTV.P Goldinxs Mining Corp. INXS Irruptive Metals Corp. IRR Ni-Co Energy Inc. NICE

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309185

Source: TMX Group Limited