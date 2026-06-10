Eniro Group AB: Eniro announces timetable for reverse share split

At the Annual General Meeting in Eniro Group AB (publ) ("Eniro" or the "Company") on 22 May 2026, it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split of 1:50, whereby one fifty (50) existing shares in the Company will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split. The Board of Directors has today, pursuant to the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting, resolved that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 18 June 2026.

The last day of trading in the Company's shares before the reverse share split is 16 June 2026 and the first day of trading in the Company's shares following the reverse share split is 17 June 2026. The Company's share price will thus reflect the effect of the reverse share split as of 17 June 2026. The reverse share split will take place automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action.

Through the reverse share split, the total number of shares and votes in the Company will decrease from 746,182,472 to 14,923,649.

As a result of the reverse share split, the Company's share will change its ISIN code. As of 17 June 2026, the shares will be traded under the new ISIN code SE0029300995.

The shareholders of the Company will automatically receive a new, lower, number of shares in proportion to the holding on the record date. To ensure that all shareholders receive a whole number of new shares, one or more of the Company's major shareholders will undertake, at no cost to the shareholders concerned, to contribute shares to those shareholders whose holdings are not evenly divisible by 50. This means that all shareholders will hold a whole number of shares following the consolidation (so-called rounding up).

For further information, please contact:

Fredric Forsman, Chairman of the Board, tel: +46 (0)73-978 78 44

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, President and CEO, tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.