Das Instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.06.2026The instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2026Das Instrument 5R01 US75134P5017 RAMACO RES INC. B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.06.2026The instrument 5R01 US75134P5017 RAMACO RES INC. B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2026Das Instrument ZHY KYG989761062 ZHOU HEI YA HLDG -,000001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.06.2026The instrument ZHY KYG989761062 ZHOU HEI YA HLDG -,000001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2026Das Instrument KLA US4824801009 KLA CORP. DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.06.2026The instrument KLA US4824801009 KLA CORP. DL -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2026Das Instrument TCX ES0132945017 TUBACEX INH. EO 0,45 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.06.2026The instrument TCX ES0132945017 TUBACEX INH. EO 0,45 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2026Das Instrument 7KO0 CA23003L2012 CULLINAN METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.06.2026The instrument 7KO0 CA23003L2012 CULLINAN METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2026Das Instrument O6Q NO0012697095 DELLIA GROUP ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.06.2026The instrument O6Q NO0012697095 DELLIA GROUP ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2026