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WKN: A0Q636 | ISIN: CH0044328745 | Ticker-Symbol: AEX
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 08:02
287,30 Euro
+0,31 % +0,90
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHUBB LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHUBB LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
283,10287,3008:13
283,10287,3008:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOMATA RARE EARTH
AUTOMATA RARE EARTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTOMATA RARE EARTH CORP0,2320,00 %
CHUBB LIMITED287,30+0,31 %
DELLIA GROUP ASA19,950-0,25 %
KLA CORPORATION1.890,00+2,10 %
TUBACEX SA3,1850,00 %
ZHOU HEI YA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD0,0970,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.