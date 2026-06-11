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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 09:04
25,840 Euro
-0,58 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,75025,80009:55
25,78025,79009:55
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 09:24 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EQT agrees to sale of shares in Beijer Ref to Melker Schörling AB

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze TopCo S.à r.l, an affiliate of the EQT IX fund ("EQT") has signed an agreement to sell its entire holding of non-listed A-shares in Beijer Ref to Melker Schörling AB ("Melker Schörling") at an undisclosed premium.

As part of the transaction, Peter Jessen Jürgensen, via Labotek International A/S and KLS Jessen AB, agrees to sell his entire holding of A-shares to EQT, in exchange for 4,146,592 B-shares from EQT. The A-shares received by EQT from Peter Jessen Jürgensen will, upon completion of that transfer, be included in EQT's sale of its entire holding of A-shares to Melker Schörling.

The closing of the transactions are subject to customary regulatory approvals. Following completion of the transactions, EQT will hold 30,742,835 B-shares in Beijer Ref.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-agrees-to-sale-of-shares-in-beijer-ref-to-melker-schorling-ab,c4361597

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4361597/4146872.pdf

PR_EQT Beijer Ref MSAB_260611

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-office-logo,c3545873

EQT Office Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-agrees-to-sale-of-shares-in-beijer-ref-to-melker-schorling-ab-302797831.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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