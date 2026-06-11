Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergy care, will present new clinical evidence and scientific advances in allergen immunotherapy (AIT) at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) congress, taking place from June 12 to 15 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The company will host a scientific symposium entitled "From Nobel Prize discovery to AIT clinical evidence: Shaping pathways to respiratory allergy remission."Three leading international experts will explore how landmark breakthroughs in immunology have deepened our understanding of immune tolerance, presenting emerging data on remission and long-term outcomes in respiratory allergy. Together, these insights reinforce AIT's disease-modifying potential and its growing role in personalised medicine.

"EAACI 2026 is an exceptional forum for the global allergy community to exchange knowledge and advance the field. Stallergenes Greer is proud contribute to these conversations, bringing together world-leading experts in pursuit of scientific progress and meaningfully better outcomes for patients," said Dr Silvia Scurati, Chief Medical Officer, Stallergenes Greer.

Strong scientific presence at EAACI 2026

Stallergenes Greer's will feature 23 abstracts at the congress, including two oral presentations and nine flash talks, reflecting the company's sustained commitment to generating clinically meaningful, long-term evidence and research with the potential to redefine the treatment of respiratory allergy.

Key highlights include:

Debut data from YOBI, the paediatric phase III study of 300 IR Birch liquid sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT)

New real-world evidence from VORAN, evaluating the 300 IR House Dust Mite (HDM) SLIT tablet

Updated findings from EfficAPSI, the largest real-world longitudinal cohort study of SLIT to date

SYMPOSIUM PROGRAMME

COMPANY SPONSORED SYMPOSIUM (June 12, 13:30-14:30 Room: Utrecht, Level B2)

"From Nobel Prize discovery to AIT clinical evidence: Shaping pathways to respiratory allergy remission"

Chair: Prof. Mübeccel Akdis, Switzerland

"Turning off allergy at its source: The potential of AIT"

Speaker: Prof. Mübeccel Akdis, Switzerland

"Birch SLIT: What's New in the Evidence?"

Speaker: Prof. Oliver Pfaar, Germany

"From consensus to clinical impact: AIT outcomes through the lens of remission"

Speaker: Prof. J. Christian Virchow, Germany

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER STUDIES EfficAPSI and YOBI

EfficAPSI1,2,3is the largest retrospective real-world, longitudinal cohort study regarding SLIT treatment to date. The study evaluated the real-life impact of SLIT-liquid on asthma onset and progression in patients with allergic rhinitis, drawing on data from more than 110,000 patients treated with Stallergenes Greer's SLIT-liquid and symptomatic drugs, alongside a comparator cohort of more than 330,000 patients receiving symptomatic treatment alone, all with allergic rhinitis, with or without asthma, in France between January 2010 to December 2018.

YOBI4 is a phase IIIb clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of 300IR Birch SLIT-liquid in children and adolescents with birch pollen-induced allergic rhino-conjunctivitis (ARC). The trial enrolled 553 children aged 5-17 years across 64 sites in 12 European countries. Participants received a daily maintenance dose administered pre-and co-seasonally over two consecutive birch pollen seasons. YOBI met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 41% improvement in the ARC total combined score during the second pollen season versus placebo (p<0.0001, between-group difference of -2.62 points). The safety profile was consistent with the established profile of 300IR Birch SLIT liquid.

ABOUT THE EAACI CONGRESS

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is an association of clinicians, researchers and allied health professionals founded in 1956. EAACI is dedicated to improving the health of people affected by allergic diseases. With over 19,000 members from 142 countries and over 54 National Allergy Societies, EAACI is the primary source of expertise in Europe and worldwide for all aspects of allergy.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a leading global biopharmaceutical company specialising in allergen immunotherapy for human and veterinary use. Its activities span the full value chain, from product development and commercialisation to allergy diagnosis and treatment. Backed by more than 120 years of expertise and innovation, the company's products reach patients in 46 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

1. Devillier P et al; Impact of Liquid Sublingual Immunotherapy on Health Care Resource Use in Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma in the Real-world EfficAPSI Study. J Investig Allergol Clin Immunol. 2025 Dec 11:0.

2. Demoly P et al; Impact of liquid sublingual immunotherapy on asthma onset and progression in patients with allergic rhinitis: a nationwide population-based study (EfficAPSI study). Lancet Reg Health Eur. 2024 Apr 26;41:100915. Erratum in: Lancet Reg Health Eur. 2024 Oct 22;46:101120.

3. Devillier, et al; A successful linkage of a named patient products of sublingual immunotherapy-dispensing registry to French healthcare insurance database (SNDS): methodological constitution of the EfficAPSI cohort. Expert Review of Clinical Immunology, 2024; 20(4), 405-412.

4. https://www.stallergenesgreer.com/press-releases/staloralrbirch-phase-iii-study-successfully-meets-primary-endpoint-demonstrating

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Contacts:

Stallergenes Greer

Communications

Catherine Kress

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 50 26 05

Email: catherine.kress@stallergenesgreer.com