At the Choose France summit, Stallergenes Greer, a leading player in the treatment of allergies, announced a strategic investment in its Antony site (Hauts-de-Seine), strengthening its longstanding industrial presence in France.

At the 9th Choose France summit, the flagship annual event at the Château de Versailles to promote France's economic attractiveness, Stallergenes Greer, a leader in allergy care, announced a strategic investment of over €125 million by 2030 in its Antony site (Hauts-de-Seine) to expand and upgrade its industrial capacity in France.

"This investment marks an important milestone in sustainably strengthening the Group's strategic footprint in France. It reflects our confidence and trust in French scientific and industrial excellence, as well as our determination to contribute to healthcare sovereignty and to the attractiveness of France in the fields of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. By building on the strong foundations we have established and expanding our capabilities, we are also positioning ourselves to support the growing global demand for allergy treatments and to pursue our mission in service of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide", stated Dr Andreas Amrein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stallergenes Greer.

Through this investment programme, the company will implement new industrial technologies, upgrade production lines, improve the site's energy performance and develop highly specialised industrial expertise.

"Manufacturing allergen immunotherapy (AIT) treatments involves a particularly complex sequence of industrial and biological processes spanning every stage from raw material cultivation through to distribution. This investment will enable us to upgrade our capacity, increase our industrial resilience and support our research and development activities. AIT can help prevent the onset of chronic diseases, notably asthma, linked to the allergic march. Our investment is consistent with the priorities of French health authorities, who consider prevention as a key public health priority and recognise the value of allergology as well as the essential role of AIT in patient care", added Dominique Pezziardi, President of Stallergenes SAS.

A strong industrial footprint

Stallergenes Greer has played a unique role in the French industrial and healthcare landscape for over 60 years. At year-end 2025, Stallergenes Greer employed 610 people in France, close to 400 of which in industrial roles. These direct jobs, which require specialised skills, are distributed between sites in Antony (Hauts-de-Seine), where expertise spanning the entire allergen immunotherapy value chain is concentrated in a single location, and in Amilly (Loiret), home to the cultivation, harvesting and purification of grass pollens as well as to the Group's house dust mite biobank.

This unique ecosystem is set to expand: to support growth in its operations, the company plans to increase its workforce in France by 12% in 2026. In 2025, investment in training totalled €1 million.

In 2024, Stallergenes Greer's revenue in France reached €230 million. The subsidiary also makes a positive contribution to France's trade balance: in 2024, it generated €74 million in export sales to 46 countries.

A key player in health sovereignty

Thanks to its expertise across the entire AIT value chain, Stallergenes Greer is a major contributor to France's health sovereignty. Its production capacity in France ensures access to an essential therapeutic option: unlike symptomatic treatments, AIT treats the underlying cause of allergies by permanently retraining the immune system. It is the only therapeutic class that can halt disease progression and reduce the allergic march, the process by which allergies can progress to asthma. Stallergenes Greer is the global leader in sublingual liquid AIT forms and the only pharmaceutical company in France to offer treatments for Hymenoptera venom allergies medicines of major therapeutic interest.

The presence of this industrial and scientific expertise in France helps secure patient access to innovative and strategic treatments, and this at a time when allergies affect nearly 18 million people in France and are rising rapidly, notably as a result of climate change and pollution.

About Stallergenes Greer in France

Stallergenes SAS is a subsidiary of Stallergenes Greer International AG, which is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Stallergenes Greer is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Supported by more than 100 years of expertise and innovation, our products are available for patients in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

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Contacts:

Jin

Maryam De Kuyper

mdekuyper@jin.fr

+33 (0)6 66 20 96 03

Anne-Laure Brisseau

albrisseau@jin.fr

+33 (0)6 62 82 40 38

Stallergenes Greer

Catherine Kress

catherine.kress@stallergenesgreer.com

+33 (0)1 55 50 26 05