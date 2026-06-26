Stallergenes Greer, a global leader in allergy care, has been recognised for its overall business performance, company culture, and sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2026 Switzerland's Best Managed Companies award.

The 2026 Best Managed Companies programme award winners are among Switzerland's best private companies. The awards are derived from Deloitte's global Best Managed Companies awards programme, an internationally recognised programme that evaluates businesses based on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance and financial performance. Applicants are evaluated by an independent jury of experts. The evaluation of the Switzerland awards is based on more than 30 years of observed practice from the global awards programme that has been rolled out in 50+ countries worldwide.

This recognition reflects Stallergenes Greer's consistent ability to deliver on its strategic vision while maintaining the operational discipline and financial rigour that underpin sustainable growth. With a growing geographic footprint, focused investments in innovation and industrial capabilities, and a culture built on scientific excellence and patient-centricity, Stallergenes Greer is committed to improving quality of life for people with allergies worldwide. The Best Managed Companies evaluation highlighted Stallergenes Greer strategic clarity, agile leadership, operational resilience, innovation-driven growth, and strong governance, which together create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

"Being recognised as one of Switzerland's Best Managed Companies is a distinction that belongs first and foremost to our people who translate our strategy into action every day, live our values and embrace the culture of rigour and agility that has defined our company for more than 120 years. Disciplined management and an unwavering commitment to advancing allergy care are the foundations of our company. This award motivates us to keep raising the bar for patients and healthcare professionals, while also further enabling us to attract the best talents worldwide," stated Dr Andreas Amrein, Chairman of the board and CEO, Stallergenes Greer.

The Best Managed Companies programme is an initiative of Deloitte Private, in collaboration with SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich Chamber of Commerce, EFG Private Banking and WillisHenry.

"The companies that won the Best Managed Companies Award have every right to be proud: they have undergone an intensive evaluation process and have impressively demonstrated that they manage their company in an exemplary manner in each of the four key entrepreneurial areas, strategy, productivity innovation, culture commitment, and governance finance", emphasises Andreas Bodenmann, Best Managed Companies Programme Leader at Deloitte Switzerland.

About Switzerland's Best Managed Companies

Switzerland's Best Managed Companies programme is an awards programme recognising privately held companies for their organisational success and achievement. The programme provides a distinct framework for management teams to challenge themselves and benchmark against some of the best private companies in the world.

The Best Managed Companies programme was established in 1993 in Canada and has become the most significant business award of its kind. The programme is active in 50+ countries across the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

For more information on the awards programme, visit: www.bestmanagedcompanies.ch

About Stallergenes Greer

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a leading global biopharmaceutical company specialising in allergen immunotherapy for human and veterinary use. Its activities span the full value chain, from product development and commercialisation to allergy diagnosis and treatment. Backed by more than 120 years of expertise and innovation, the company's products reach patients in 46 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.stallergenesgreer.com

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Contacts:

Stallergenes Greer

Communications

Catherine Kress

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 50 26 05

Email: catherine.kress@stallergenesgreer.com