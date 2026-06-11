The hunt for critical raw materials has long since reached a new dimension. While Europe and North America seek to reduce their dependence on Chinese supply chains, new resource hubs of strategic importance for industry, defence, and the energy transition are emerging. The Canadian province of Québec plays a key role in this context. Thanks to political stability, affordable hydropower, modern infrastructure, and government support, the region is developing into a central component of the North American supply system for critical metals. On the ground, the resource explorer Strategic Resources (CAD 0.27 | TSX-V: SR | WKN: A2AP0B | ISIN: CA86277X3004) has already ticked off a long list of requirements to establish a firm foothold in this era of scarcity. With the BlackRock project, the company possesses an unusual combination of iron, vanadium, and titanium-three raw materials needed for both the decarbonization of the steel industry and for battery and defence applications. Particularly exciting is the planned production of high-quality DR-grade iron ore pellets. These are considered an indispensable raw material for modern electric arc furnaces and hydrogen-capable direct reduction plants, which are intended to reduce the steel industry's CO2 emissions worldwide. Added to this is the strategic integration into the North American value chain. With government support, a planned annual processing capacity of 4 million tonnes, and a partnership to develop vanadium-based battery materials, the company has already moved beyond its infancy. Strategic Resources is thus far more than a traditional commodity stock-it is a bet on the restructuring of Western supply chains for critical metals and the industrial transformation of North America. With a market capitalization of just CAD 16 million, the story is really picking up steam!

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