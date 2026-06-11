Original-Research: DN Group AG - from GBC AG
Classification of GBC AG to DN Group AG
Further expansion of the investment portfolio implemented, sig-nificant improvement in earnings achieved, rating BUY
In September 2025, DN Group AG carried out a capital increase in return for a contribution in kind of 88% of the shares in EcoMotion Holding AG. EcoMotion possesses patented automated parking and car park technology. By eliminating traditional infrastructure such as ramps, manoeuvring areas and stairwells, space efficiency is significantly increased. Target customers include, among others, property developers, logistics companies, car park operators and property owners.
In the past financial year 2025, DN Group AG recorded a decline in total revenue to €47.52 million (previous year: €204.45 million). At the same time, the company achieved an increase in profit after tax to €23.10 million (previous year: €20.19 million). This was primarily due to valuation gains from the More Impact investment in connection with the Algene acquisition, as well as significant consultancy revenues of €2.51 million for the first time. At the same time, other operating expenses fell significantly to €10.88 million, as, unlike in the previous year, there were no significant accounting losses.
We have determined the fair value of DN Group AG using a net asset value (NAV) approach. Net asset value (NAV), or net asset value, represents the economic equity resulting from the market values of the assets less liabilities. As at 31 December 2025, investments in associates amounted to €412.72 million (31 December 2024: €280.93 million), making them by far the company's largest asset item. Adding the other assets and deducting interest-bearing liabilities and overhead costs, we have calculated a total NAV of €383.63 million. This equates to €6.90 per share, which is why we assign a "BUY" rating.
You can download the research here: 20260611_DN_Anno_engl
Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
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Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR
Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher
Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher
Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
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Completion: 11.06.2026 (11:05 am)
First release: 11.06.2026 (2:30 pm)
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2344294 11.06.2026 CET/CEST