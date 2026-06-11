On December 11, 2025, the shares in Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to commence an exploratory process regarding strategic alternatives, including identifying potential candidates for a merger or reverse takeover of the Company. The Company further stated that, in the event no strategic alternatives materialize within a reasonable timeframe, the board of directors intends to recommend voluntary liquidation and delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

On April 10, 2026, the observation status was updated after the Company disclosed that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had informed the Company that it did not meet the listing requirement on having an ongoing business operation, and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB therefore may initiate a process for delisting the Company's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Yesterday, June 10, 2026, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company has entered into an agreement regarding a reverse takeover of Disruptive Pharma Holding AB (publ) conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook"), the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

According to item 6.3.1 (f) of the Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if it has been subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) Short name: GUARD ISIN code: SE0021181559

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.