Guard Therapeutics International AB: Disruptive Pharma to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq Stockholm

Disruptive Pharma AB (publ), formerly Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ), ("Disruptive Pharma" or the "Company") will ring the opening bell at Nasdaq Stockholm on 21 August 2026. On the same day, the Company's shares will begin trading under the new ticker symbol DPHA, replacing GUARD. The bell-ringing ceremony marks the completion of the reverse takeover of Disruptive Pharma Holding AB (publ) and the beginning of a new chapter for Disruptive Pharma as a listed company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The reverse takeover was completed on 27 July 2026. Since then, the principal business of the listed company has consisted of Disruptive Pharma's operations, focused on the development and commercialization of Formulite®, a patent protected platform technology for the improvement and development of oral drug products.

To mark the continued listing and the completion of the transaction, Disruptive Pharma's CEO Peter Åsberg, together with representatives from the Company's Board of Directors, management, employees and other specially invited guests, will participate in Nasdaq Stockholm's opening bell ceremony on 21 August 2026.

"The bell-ringing ceremony is a symbolic but important milestone for Disruptive Pharma. Following several years of research, development and validation, we are now entering the next phase, with a focus on establishing Formulite® as a commercial platform through additional development projects, industrial partnerships and licensing agreements. The listing provides us with a stronger platform for our continued development, and we look forward to building the next phase of Disruptive Pharma together with our employees, partners and shareholders," says Peter Åsberg, CEO of Disruptive Pharma.

As of Friday, 21 August, Disruptive Pharma's shares will trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the new ticker symbol DPHA. The name change will not require any action from existing shareholders, and the Company's ISIN code will remain unchanged.

Company description

More information about Disruptive Pharma, Formulite®, the Company's business model and the reverse takeover is available in the company description prepared in connection with the application for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Omvänt förvärv 2026 - Guard Therapeutics

For further information, please contact:

Peter Åsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 568 53 29

E-mail: info@disruptivepharma.com

About Disruptive Pharma

Disruptive Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish drug delivery technology company developing and commercializing Formulite®, a patented platform technology based on mesoporous magnesium carbonate (MMC). The platform is designed to improve the solubility, oral bioavailability and other properties of pharmaceutical compounds.

The Company's business model is based on contract development, partnerships and licensing arrangements with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the development and commercialization of drug products optimized with Formulite®. Formulite® has been evaluated in both preclinical and clinical studies, including a completed Phase I clinical trial.

Disruptive Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker symbol DPHA (formerly GUARD).

Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, Certified Adviser - Redeye