On December 11, 2025, the shares in Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. The observation status was updated on April 10, 2026, with reference to the Company not meeting listing requirements and on June 11, 2026, with reference to the Company planning a reverse takeover of Disruptive Pharma Holding AB (publ).

On July 16, 2026, the Company disclosed that it had received conditional approval for continued listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market following its planned reverse takeover of Disruptive Pharma Holding AB (publ).

Today July 27, 2026, the Company disclosed that it completes the reverse takeover of Disruptive Pharma Holding AB (publ).

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) Short name: GUARD ISIN code: SE0021181559

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.