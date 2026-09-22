Disruptive Pharma AB: Disruptive Pharma divests GTX platform and retains rights to future royalty and milestone revenues

Disruptive Pharma AB (publ) ("Disruptive Pharma" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the GTX platform to a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurelia Invest AB ("Aurelia"). The transaction is the result of the process initiated in June 2026 to evaluate strategic alternatives for the GTX platform, which was deemed to fall outside the business focus that Disruptive Pharma intends to pursue following the reverse takeover of Disruptive Pharma Holding AB.

"The divestment of the GTX platform is an important step in the execution of our strategy. GTX represents a substantial body of scientific work, but it is outside Disruptive Pharma's future business focus. Through this transaction, we can fully concentrate our resources on the development and commercialization of Formulite®, while our shareholders retain the potential to participate in future value generation through royalty and milestone payments linked to the platform's continued development. We believe that this transaction creates strong conditions for both the continued advancement of GTX and Disruptive Pharma's long-term value creation," says Peter Åsberg, CEO of Disruptive Pharma.

The GTX platform comprises therapeutic peptides based on the endogenous protein alpha-1-microglobulin (A1M), including the lead drug candidate GTX-86, as well as related intellectual property rights and other relevant assets.

Through the transaction, all rights and assets related to the GTX platform will be transferred to a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurelia. The transaction enables Disruptive Pharma to fully focus its resources and strategic efforts on the continued development and commercialization of Formulite®, the Company's patented formulation technology.

Key Transaction Terms

The consideration consists of a modest upfront cash payment that is not financially material to Disruptive Pharma together with the right to future performance-based payments linked to the continued development and commercialization of the GTX platform. These payments are tied to certain development milestones, including first dosing in humans, first dosing in a pivotal registration-enabling study, and first marketing approval. In addition, Disruptive Pharma will be entitled to royalties and a share of any proceeds from a future sale or out-licensing of the GTX platform.

The Board of Directors believes that the transaction structure allows shareholders to continue participating in the future value creation of the GTX platform, while the Company eliminates future development costs and can focus its operations on Formulite®.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Åsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 568 53 29

E-mail: info@disruptivepharma.com

About Disruptive Pharma

Disruptive Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical technology company developing and commercializing Formulite®, a patented formulation technology based on mesoporous magnesium carbonate (MMC). The platform is designed to improve the solubility, oral bioavailability and other properties of pharmaceutical compounds.

The Company's business model is based on contract development, partnerships and licensing arrangements with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the development and commercialization of drug products optimized with Formulite®. Formulite® has been extensively evaluated in preclinical studies and has also been clinically evaluated in humans.

Disruptive Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker symbol DPHA (formerly GUARD).

Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.