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WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 08:08
200,00 Euro
+4,71 % +9,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
198,00212,0018:59
Dow Jones News
11.06.2026 18:03 Uhr
255 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GEVELOT S.A.: Implementation of a share buyback program 11 June 2026

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Press Release - Implementation of a share buyback program 11 June 2026 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: Press Release - Implementation of a share buyback program 11 June 2026 
11-Jun-2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM 
 
Using the Tenth Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting of June 11, 2026, the Board of Directors of Gévelot 
S.A., at its meeting held on June 11, 2026, immediately following the Combined General Meeting, decided to implement a 
share buyback program limited to 8% of the share capital, for a maximum financial amount of EUR15 million: 
 
   -- Purpose: repurchase of shares for cancellation, in one or more transactions, by decision of the Board of 
  Directors pursuant to the Eleventh Extraordinary Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting of June 11, 
  2026, 
   -- Purchases will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR) and 
  Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, 
   -- The Company does not have a liquidity agreement, 
   -- Validity of the share buyback program: until December 11, 2027. 
Euronext - AMF - www.gevelot-sa.fr (June 11, 2026) 

GEVELOT 
 
A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of EUR26,322,590 
 
Registered Office: 6, boulevard Bineau, 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GEVELOT_implementation share buyback program(11062026) 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme 
EQS News ID:   2344550 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2344550 11-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2344550&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2026 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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