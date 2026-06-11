GEVELOT S.A.: Implementation of a share buyback program 11 June 2026

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Press Release - Implementation of a share buyback program 11 June 2026

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Press Release - Implementation of a share buyback program 11 June 2026 11-Jun-2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IMPLEMENTATION OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM Using the Tenth Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting of June 11, 2026, the Board of Directors of Gévelot S.A., at its meeting held on June 11, 2026, immediately following the Combined General Meeting, decided to implement a share buyback program limited to 8% of the share capital, for a maximum financial amount of EUR15 million: -- Purpose: repurchase of shares for cancellation, in one or more transactions, by decision of the Board of Directors pursuant to the Eleventh Extraordinary Resolution adopted by the Combined General Meeting of June 11, 2026, -- Purchases will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, -- The Company does not have a liquidity agreement, -- Validity of the share buyback program: until December 11, 2027. Euronext - AMF - www.gevelot-sa.fr (June 11, 2026) GEVELOT A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of EUR26,322,590 Registered Office: 6, boulevard Bineau, 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: GEVELOT_implementation share buyback program(11062026) =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext Ticker: ALGEV AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Description of the buyback programme EQS News ID: 2344550 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2344550 11-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 11, 2026 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)