DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Number of shares and voting rights in the Company 23 June 2026

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Number of shares and voting rights in the Company 23 June 2026 24-Jun-2026 / 08:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GEVELOT S.A. Société anonyme (joint stock company) with capital of 25,215,890 euros Registered office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France Trade Registry number: 562 088 542 R.C.S. Nanterre NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY (Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) Situation as at June 23rd, 2026 Total number of shares in the company 720,454 Total number of voting rights 720,327 Previous situation as at January 5th, 2026 Total number of shares in the company 752,074 Total number of voting rights 746,674

Levallois-Perret, France

June 23rd, 2026

Mario Martignoni

Chief Executive Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: DECL. ACTIONS ET DROITS DE VOTE 2026- ENG au 23 juin 2026

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext ALGEV Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 2352504 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2352504 24-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2352504&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 02:58 ET (06:58 GMT)