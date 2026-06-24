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WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 08:04
190,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVELOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVELOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
184,00199,0010:31
Dow Jones News
24.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
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GEVELOT S.A.: Number of shares and voting rights in the Company 23 June 2026

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Number of shares and voting rights in the Company 23 June 2026 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: Number of shares and voting rights in the Company 23 June 2026 
24-Jun-2026 / 08:58 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

GEVELOT S.A. 
 
Société anonyme (joint stock company) with capital of 25,215,890 euros 
 
Registered office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France 
 
Trade Registry number: 562 088 542 R.C.S. Nanterre 

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY 
 
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) 

Situation as at June 23rd, 2026 
 
Total number of shares in the company    720,454 
 
Total number of voting rights        720,327 
Previous situation as at January 5th, 2026 
 
Total number of shares in the company    752,074 
 
Total number of voting rights        746,674

Levallois-Perret, France

June 23rd, 2026

Mario Martignoni

Chief Executive Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: DECL. ACTIONS ET DROITS DE VOTE 2026- ENG au 23 juin 2026 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   GEVELOT S.A. 
       6 Boulevard Bineau 
       92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
       France 
Phone:    +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:     +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:    contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:   www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:     FR0000033888 
Euronext   ALGEV 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2352504 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2352504 24-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2352504&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2026 02:58 ET (06:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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