GEVELOT S.A.: Combined General Meeting 2026

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2026 - PRESS RELEASE

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: CGM 2026 - PRESS RELEASE 11-Jun-2026 / 17:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GÉVELOT S.A. Société Anonyme au capital de 26 322 590 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE PRESS RELEASE JUNE 11, 2026 Approval of the 2025 Financial Statements and Resolutions of the Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors The Combined General Meeting held on June 11, 2026 approved the annual financial statements as well as the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025. All Ordinary and Extraordinary Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted. Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2025, generated primarily by the Pumps Division, the Group's other segment relating to the Holding Company's real estate activity, amounted to EUR156.3 million compared with EUR138.1 million in 2024, representing an increase of 13.2%. At constant exchange rates, the increase was 16.9%. Fiscal year 2025 was marked by growth across all business activities, with particularly strong momentum in the Americas and the Middle East. Overall, the Group's profitability improved during the year, although it remained affected by certain adverse factors. These include the presence of lower-margin projects, a less favorable sales mix, and inventory write-downs. Performance also continued to be impacted by the incomplete absorption of certain fixed costs, which are currently being normalized. Net income attributable to GEVELOT, the consolidating company, amounted to a positive EUR2.9 million for fiscal year 2025, compared with a profit of EUR3.3 million in 2024 (including EUR2.3 million in royalties). For the parent company, GEVELOT S.A., net income amounted to a positive EUR3.1 million in 2025, compared with EUR17.8 million in 2024. This change is due to the payment of an exceptional dividend of EUR15.0 million in 2024. It was decided to distribute a dividend of EUR5.00 per share, identical to that of the previous fiscal year, with payment scheduled for June 19, 2026. The same Board of Directors renewed the appointment of Mr. Mario MARTIGNONI as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEVELOT S.A. 2026 Outlook and Significant Events Subsequent to Year-End Regarding the GEVELOT Group's business activities, in an international environment characterized by high volatility in financial markets, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, and increased customs duties in the United States, the global economy continues to face growing uncertainty. For the Pumps Division as well as for the Group as a whole, these tensions continue to place pressure on supply chains and global logistics flows. Despite this complex environment, business activity remains in line with forecasts. The Group maintains a cautious approach, focusing on the rigorous execution of its order backlog and careful management of risks related to sourcing, logistics, and inflationary pressures. At the level of GEVELOT S.A., the Group's parent company, activity is expected to remain stable in 2026, supported by rental income and services billed to subsidiaries. Subject to market conditions, net income is expected to improve, benefiting in particular from the increase in the dividend paid by PCM S.A. In an economic and financial environment marked by persistent uncertainty, GEVELOT S.A. remains attentive to developments in financial markets, interest rates, and credit risks that could affect its business activities and investments. Furthermore, pursuant to the delegation granted by the Combined General Meeting of June 2025, the Board of Directors meeting immediately after the General Meeting decided to cancel 31,620 treasury shares. The corresponding capital reduction and amendment of the bylaws were recorded by the Board of Directors in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions. The share capital has therefore been reduced to EUR25,215,890, divided into 720,454 shares with a nominal value of EUR35 each. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CGM 2026 - PRESS RELEASE JUNE 11 2026 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext Ticker: ALGEV AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2344566 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2344566 11-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 11, 2026 11:37 ET (15:37 GMT)