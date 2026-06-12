BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Cash Pool Valuation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

12 June 2026

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(In Members' Voluntary Liquidation)

("the Company")

At a General Meeting of the Company held on 16 April 2026, and following the passing of the special resolution by the shareholders, the Company was placed into members' voluntary liquidation and Derek Hyslop and Richard Barker were appointed Joint Liquidators for the purposes of such winding-up in accordance with the recommended proposals for the members' voluntary winding-up of the Company and combination with BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc dated 20 February 2026 ("the Scheme").

At the Calculation Date on 9 April 2026 the Cash Pool was valued at £183,753,873 and was comprised as follows:

- Equities valued at £170,173,138

- Cash Collateral in the sum of £11,480,936

- Accrued Dividend Income in the sum of £2,099,799

In accordance with the Scheme, the equities in the Cash Pool are being sold by the Fund Manager, BlackRock Fund Managers Limited and, in addition, the Company has received cash in respect of certain of the Dividend Income and Collateral, such that the Cash Pool at close of business on 10 June 2026 is now comprised of:

- Equities valued at £nil

- Cash Collateral in the sum of £186,791,288 (including future settlement sales and the interim cash distribution detailed below)

- Accrued Dividend Income in the sum of £163,490

As previously confirmed the total number of shares elected for the Cash Pool is 28,512,678.

As previously advised, an interim cash distribution of £6.30 per Share elected for the Cash Pool is being made today, 12 June 2026 to shareholders who elected to receive the Cash Entitlement. This distribution equates to a total amount of £179,629,871.40.

IMPORTANT: Payments have been made via cheque unless Shareholders have provided their banking information to the Company's registrar, Computershare.

As previously advised, further Dividend Income is expected to be received during June and July 2026 and there are certain tax matters to be resolved prior to making a second and final payment to Shareholders in respect of the Cash Entitlement. It is therefore anticipated that the second and final payment to Shareholders in respect of the Cash Entitlement will be made in late July 2026.

At this stage it is not possible to confirm the quantum of this second payment, but it is anticipated that it will be such that the total return to those Shareholders who elected for the Cash Entitlement will exceed the Cash FAV published on 16 April 2026 of 644.463741 pence per share.

Should Shareholders have any queries on the above, please email the Company's mailbox on THRG@parthenon.ey.com .

D N Hyslop and R P Barker are licensed in the United Kingdom to act as Insolvency Practitioners by The Insolvency Practitioners Association. As Insolvency Practitioners, they are bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics in carrying out all professional work relating to the appointment.