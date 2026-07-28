BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Cash Pool Valuation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

28 July 2026

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(In Members' Voluntary Liquidation)

("the Company")

At a General Meeting of the Company held on 16 April 2026, and following the passing of the special resolution by the shareholders, the Company was placed into members' voluntary liquidation and Derek Hyslop and Richard Barker were appointed Joint Liquidators for the purposes of such winding-up in accordance with the recommended proposals for the members' voluntary winding-up of the Company and combination with BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc dated 20 February 2026 ("the Scheme").

At the Calculation Date on 9 April 2026 the Cash Pool was valued at £183,753,873 and was comprised as follows:

- Equities valued at £170,173,138

- Cash Collateral in the sum of £11,480,936

- Accrued Dividend Income in the sum of £2,099,799

As previously confirmed the total number of shares elected for the Cash Pool is 28,512,678.

As you are aware, an interim cash distribution of £6.30 per Share elected for the Cash Pool was made 12 June 2026 to shareholders who elected to receive the Cash Entitlement. This distribution equated to a total amount of £179,629,871.40.

The Joint Liquidators are now in a position to make a second and final cash distribution on 31 July 2026 at a rate of £0.270972 per Share.This distribution totals an amount of £7,726,135.79.

IMPORTANT: Payments will be made via cheque unless Shareholders have provided their banking information to the Company's registrar, Computershare. Should Shareholders wish to update their banking information or contact details or view information about their shareholding, please visit www.investorcentre.co.uk . Your SRN can be found on your share certificate and is required to register and access your shareholding.

Total distributions made in respect of the Cash Entitlement will therefore total £187,356,007.20 at a rate of £6.570972pence per Share.

It should be noted that the total return to those Shareholders who elected for the Cash Entitlement exceeds the Cash FAV published on 16 April 2026 of £6.44463741 pence per share.

Should Shareholders have any queries on the above, please email the Company's mailbox on THRG@parthenon.ey.com .

D N Hyslop and R P Barker are licensed in the United Kingdom to act as Insolvency Practitioners by The Insolvency Practitioners Association. As Insolvency Practitioners, they are bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics in carrying out all professional work relating to the appointment.