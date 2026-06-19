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WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Cash Pool Valuations

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Cash Pool Valuations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

19 June 2026

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(In Members' Voluntary Liquidation)

("the Company")

At a General Meeting of the Company held on 16 April 2026, and following the passing of the special resolution by the shareholders, the Company was placed into members' voluntary liquidation and Derek Hyslop and Richard Barker were appointed Joint Liquidators for the purposes of such winding-up in accordance with the recommended proposals for the members' voluntary winding-up of the Company and combination with BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc dated 20 February 2026 ("the Scheme").

At the Calculation Date on 9 April 2026 the Cash Pool was valued at £183,753,873 and was comprised as follows:

- Equities valued at £170,173,138

- Cash Collateral in the sum of £11,480,936

- Accrued Dividend Income in the sum of £2,099,799

In accordance with the Scheme, the equities in the Cash Pool are being sold by the Fund Manager, BlackRock Fund Managers Limited and, in addition, the Company has received cash in respect of certain of the Dividend Income and Collateral, such that the Cash Pool at close of business on 17 June 2026 is now comprised of:

- Equities valued at £nil

- Cash Collateral in the sum of £186,889,867 (including the interim cash distribution detailed below)

- Accrued Dividend Income in the sum of £163,490

As previously confirmed the total number of shares elected for the Cash Pool is 28,512,678.

As previously advised, an interim cash distribution of £6.30 per Share for the Cash Pool was made on 12 June 2026 to shareholders who elected to receive the Cash Entitlement. This distribution equates to a total amount of £179,629,871.40.

As previously advised, further Dividend Income is expected to be received during June and July 2026 and there are certain tax matters to be resolved prior to making a second and final payment to Shareholders in respect of the Cash Entitlement. It is therefore anticipated that the second and final payment to Shareholders in respect of the Cash Entitlement will be made in late July 2026.

At this stage it is not possible to confirm the quantum of this second payment, but it is anticipated that it will be such that the total return to those Shareholders who elected for the Cash Entitlement will exceed the Cash FAV published on 16 April 2026 of 644.463741 pence per share.

Please note that the Joint Liquidators do not anticipate making any further announcements until such time all Dividend Income has been received and the Joint Liquidators are in a position to confirm the rate of the second payment to shareholders who elected to receive the Cash Entitlement.

Should Shareholders have any queries on the above, please email the Company's mailbox on THRG@parthenon.ey.com.

D N Hyslop and R P Barker are licensed in the United Kingdom to act as Insolvency Practitioners by The Insolvency Practitioners Association. As Insolvency Practitioners, they are bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics in carrying out all professional work relating to the appointment.

The Joint Liquidators may act as data controllers of personal data as defined by the UK General Data Protection Regulation (as incorporated in the Data Protection Act 2018), depending upon the specific processing activities undertaken. Ernst & Young LLP and/or the Company may act as a data processor on the instructions of the Joint Liquidators. Personal data will be kept secure and processed only for matters relating to the Joint Liquidators' appointment. The Office Holder Data Privacy Notice can be found at www.ey.com/uk/officeholderprivacy.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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