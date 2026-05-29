BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Cash Pool Valuation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

29 May 2026

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(In Members' Voluntary Liquidation)

("the Company")

At a General Meeting of the Company held on 16 April 2026, and following the passing of the special resolution by the shareholders, the Company was placed into members' voluntary liquidation and Derek Hyslop and Richard Barker were appointed Joint Liquidators for the purposes of such winding-up in accordance with the recommended proposals for the members' voluntary winding-up of the Company and combination with BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc dated 20 February 2026 ("the Scheme").

At the Calculation Date on 9 April 2026 the Cash Pool was valued at £183,753,873 and was comprised as follows:

- Equities valued at £170,173,138

- Cash Collateral in the sum of £11,480,936

- Accrued Dividend Income in the sum of £2,099,799

In accordance with the Scheme, the equities in the Cash Pool are being sold by the Fund Manager, BlackRock Fund Managers Limited and, in addition, the Company has received cash in respect of certain of the Dividend Income and Collateral, such that the Cash Pool at close of business on 27 May is now comprised of:

- Equities valued at £5,520,379

- Cash Collateral in the sum of £180,837,334 (including future settlement sales)

- Accrued Dividend Income in the sum of £244,875

As previously confirmed the total number of shares elected for the Cash Pool is 28,512,678.

Distribution update and timing

The Joint Liquidators will provide an update of quantum and timing of the first interim cash distribution of the Cash Pool in our next announcement.

IMPORTANT: Payments will be made via cheque unless Shareholders have provided their banking information to the Company's registrar, Computershare. Should Shareholders wish to update their banking information or contact details or view information about their shareholding, please visit www.investorcentre.co.uk . Your SRN can be found on your share certificate and is required to register and access your shareholding.

Should Shareholders have any queries on the above, please email the Company's mailbox on THRG@parthenon.ey.com .

D N Hyslop and R P Barker are licensed in the United Kingdom to act as Insolvency Practitioners by The Insolvency Practitioners Association. As Insolvency Practitioners, they are bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics in carrying out all professional work relating to the appointment.