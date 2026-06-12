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WKN: 602290 | ISIN: FI0009008270 | Ticker-Symbol: XXH
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 08:06
2,035 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1102,18510:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2026 09:20 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SSH Communications Security Corporation: Change regarding the appointment of SSH Communications Security Corporation's CFO

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | June 12, 2026 at 10:17:00 EEST

On April 2, 2026, SSH Communications Security Corporation announced the appointment of Maria Alahuhta as CFO and a member of the Executive Management Team, with a scheduled start date of October 1, 2026. Alahuhta has, however, informed SSH that she will join another employer and will therefore not take up the position at SSH. SSH has initiated a recruitment process to appoint a new CFO. SSH's Board of Directors and management have taken the necessary measures to ensure continuity of the finance function. The Company estimates that the change will not have a material impact on its financial reporting or business operations.

For further information
Rami Raulas, CEO, tel. +358 50 331 1741, email rami.raulas@ssh.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions.?Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety. Leonardo S.p.A - a global industrial group for Aerospace, Defence and Security - became the largest shareholder of SSH in Q4 2025. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.