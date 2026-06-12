SSH Communications Security Corporation: Change regarding the appointment of SSH Communications Security Corporation's CFO

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | June 12, 2026 at 10:17:00 EEST

On April 2, 2026, SSH Communications Security Corporation announced the appointment of Maria Alahuhta as CFO and a member of the Executive Management Team, with a scheduled start date of October 1, 2026. Alahuhta has, however, informed SSH that she will join another employer and will therefore not take up the position at SSH. SSH has initiated a recruitment process to appoint a new CFO. SSH's Board of Directors and management have taken the necessary measures to ensure continuity of the finance function. The Company estimates that the change will not have a material impact on its financial reporting or business operations.

For further information

Rami Raulas, CEO, tel. +358 50 331 1741, email rami.raulas@ssh.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com

About SSH

SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions.?Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety. Leonardo S.p.A - a global industrial group for Aerospace, Defence and Security - became the largest shareholder of SSH in Q4 2025. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.