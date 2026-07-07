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WKN: 602290 | ISIN: FI0009008270 | Ticker-Symbol: XXH
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 08:08
1,914 Euro
-1,34 % -0,026
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9042,05517:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SSH Communications Security Corporation: Cristian Arias appointed as the new CFO of SSH Communications Security Corporation

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | July 07, 2026 at 12:00:00 EEST

Cristian Arias, Executive MBA, has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of SSH Communications Security Corporation (SSH) and a member of the Executive Management Team. He will assume his position on October 1st, 2026, at the latest.

Arias joins SSH from Neural DSP Technologies Oy, where he currently serves as CFO. He brings extensive international experience in finance leadership, business transformation, and driving the growth of technology companies. During his career, he has held senior finance leadership positions at Neural DSP Technologies, Nokia and Techint (Italy), with broad responsibility for finance, strategy, business development and global business transformation.

"I am excited to join SSH at this important stage of the company's journey. SSH has a strong technology foundation, an ambitious growth strategy, and a talented team. I look forward to working together to strengthen the company's financial performance and accelerate its long-term growth," says Arias.

According to Rami Raulas, CEO of SSH Communications Security Corporation, the appointment further strengthens the company's leadership team:
"We are delighted to welcome Cristian to SSH. He combines extensive CFO experience with a strong track record of leading international finance organizations, driving transformation, and supporting growth in technology companies. His strategic mindset and broad operational experience make him an excellent addition to our Executive Management Team as we continue executing our growth strategy."

SSH's current Chief Financial Officer, Michael Kommonen, will continue in his role until the end of July 2026. The Company sincerely thanks Michael for his valuable contribution and dedication during his time at SSH.

For further information
Rami Raulas, CEO, tel. +358 50 331 1741, email rami.raulas@ssh.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions.?Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety. Leonardo S.p.A - a global industrial group for Aerospace, Defence and Security - became the largest shareholder of SSH in Q4 2025. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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