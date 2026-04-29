Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884296 | ISIN: US63633D1046 | Ticker-Symbol: WX6
München
29.04.26 | 08:02
65,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,0066,5010:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 09:30 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH Announces New Deals Worth Close to 1 million, Agentic AI Access Security, and Advanced NHI Support for PrivX PAM

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Press Release | April 29, 2026 at 10:30:00 EEST

Helsinki, Finland, 29th of April, 2026. SSH Communications Security (SSH) - a leading defensive cybersecurity company for humans, systems, and networks - announces new 2026 wins and agentic AI security support for PrivX privileged access management (PAM).

The notable customer wins add an initial Annual Recurring Revenue of close to 1 MEUR and include:

  • a large European retail and investment bank
  • a US-based energy company that provides services and solutions for power generation and industrial energy systems
  • a local government area in Greece
  • a Nordic telecommunications and digital services company
  • a European division of a large Asian multinational company that provides IT services, technology solutions, and digital infrastructure
  • a European airport company
  • a global quantitative and systematic investment management firm with a high-performance computing environment
  • a European holding company operating in the construction and real estate sector
  • a European business specializing in aerospace, defense, and security with a high-performance computing and AI environment
  • a European business specializing in aerospace, defense, and security building a national, sovereign cloud platform for sensitive public-sector data

"It's great to see PrivX continue win customers, including energy, IT & managed service provider, finance, telecommunications, and the public sectors," says Rami Raulas, CEO of SSH.

PrivX PAM and PrivX Key Manager have been designed from the ground up to support non-human identities (NHIs), and now agentic AI integration has been introduced to PrivX. NHIs already vastly outnumber human users, and the rise of agentic AI will accelerate this shift further, potentially making machine identities hundreds of times more common than human ones.

"PrivX is well positioned for the future. It governs ephemeral, fast-moving workloads using short-lived, policy-bound credentials, which are far better suited to machine access than the static secrets and long-lived keys still used by many legacy solutions ", Raulas concludes.

Learn more about PrivX here.

For further information
Rami Raulas, CEO, tel. +358 50 331 1741, email rami.raulas@ssh.com

Distribution:
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions.?Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety. Leonardo S.p.A - a global industrial group for Aerospace, Defence and Security - became the largest shareholder of SSH in Q4 2025. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.