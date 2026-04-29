SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH Announces New Deals Worth Close to 1 million, Agentic AI Access Security, and Advanced NHI Support for PrivX PAM

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Press Release | April 29, 2026 at 10:30:00 EEST

Helsinki, Finland, 29th of April, 2026. SSH Communications Security (SSH) - a leading defensive cybersecurity company for humans, systems, and networks - announces new 2026 wins and agentic AI security support for PrivX privileged access management (PAM).

The notable customer wins add an initial Annual Recurring Revenue of close to 1 MEUR and include:

a large European retail and investment bank

a US-based energy company that provides services and solutions for power generation and industrial energy systems

a local government area in Greece

a Nordic telecommunications and digital services company

a European division of a large Asian multinational company that provides IT services, technology solutions, and digital infrastructure

a European airport company

a global quantitative and systematic investment management firm with a high-performance computing environment

a European holding company operating in the construction and real estate sector

a European business specializing in aerospace, defense, and security with a high-performance computing and AI environment

a European business specializing in aerospace, defense, and security building a national, sovereign cloud platform for sensitive public-sector data

"It's great to see PrivX continue win customers, including energy, IT & managed service provider, finance, telecommunications, and the public sectors," says Rami Raulas, CEO of SSH.

PrivX PAM and PrivX Key Manager have been designed from the ground up to support non-human identities (NHIs), and now agentic AI integration has been introduced to PrivX. NHIs already vastly outnumber human users, and the rise of agentic AI will accelerate this shift further, potentially making machine identities hundreds of times more common than human ones.



"PrivX is well positioned for the future. It governs ephemeral, fast-moving workloads using short-lived, policy-bound credentials, which are far better suited to machine access than the static secrets and long-lived keys still used by many legacy solutions ", Raulas concludes.



Learn more about PrivX here.

For further information

Rami Raulas, CEO, tel. +358 50 331 1741, email rami.raulas@ssh.com

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About SSH

SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions.?Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety. Leonardo S.p.A - a global industrial group for Aerospace, Defence and Security - became the largest shareholder of SSH in Q4 2025. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.