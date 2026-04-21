SSH Communications Security Corporation: PrivX OT by SSH Communications Security Enhances Security for Nokia's Industrial Edge Platform

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Press Release | April 21, 2026 at 10:00:00 EEST

SSH Communications Security (SSH) is proud to announce that its PrivX OT solution is now available on the Nokia Industrial Edge (MXIE) on-premises compute platform. Nokia ECE MXIE is a robust, future-ready edge solution designed to accelerate the digital transformation of industrial operational technology (OT) and Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) environments.

Through the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) Application Catalog, MXIE supports a diverse range of industrial applications, with SSH's PrivX OT solution now enhancing its OT security offerings



PrivX OT manages Secure Remote Access (SRA) to hundreds of IT/OT systems from a single digital gatekeeper using Zero Trust, just-in-time (JIT), and role-based access controls- with integrated job approvals and ticketing workflows. Secure, audit, record and monitor sessions, manage credentials, and fulfill compliance requirements.



"As OT organizations are digitalizing their operations, they also face a growing number of risks, expanding attack surface and new regulatory demands. We are proud to co-operate together with a global leader like Nokia to secure and modernize industrial environments and critical infrastructures ", states Rami Raulas, CEO of SSH Communications Security.

Both Nokia and SSH are attending Hannover Messe, one of the world's leading trade fairs for the manufacturing industry, taking place 20 - 24 of April, 2026.



SSH has been recognized by:

KuppingerCole as a leader in their OT Secure Remote Access Leadership Compass

Industrial Cyber who highlighted us as a notable OT vendor

Gartner who listed us a Representative Vendor in their Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access*

Learn more about PrivX OT here.

Find PrivX OT in the Nokia Catalog here.

For further information:

Rami Raulas, CEO, SSH, tel. +358 50 331 1741, email rami.raulas@ssh.com

Distribution:

Major media

www.ssh.com

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

About SSH

SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions. Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety.

Leonardo S.p.A invested 20.0 million EUR in SSH, becoming the largest shareholder of the company. SSH solutions form a Center of Excellence for Zero Trust privileged access management and quantum-safe network encryption in Leonardo - a global industrial group that creates multi-domain technological capabilities in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector with 17.8 billion EUR revenue in 2024. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

*Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access, Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Sumit Rajput, 3 February 2026.



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