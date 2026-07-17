SSH Communications Security Corporation: CEO transition: Rami Raulas to retire; Board of Directors initiates search for a successor

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | July 17, 2026 at 08:55:00 EEST

SSH Communications Security Oyj ("SSH") announces that the Board and the CEO Rami Raulas have agreed Mr. Raulas will retire. The timing has been agreed between Mr. Raulas and the Board as part of the company's succession planning.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search for a successor, covering both internal and external candidates and supported by an external advisor. Mr. Raulas will continue in his position as CEO until a successor has been appointed, supporting an orderly transition.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Rami for his leadership and his lasting contribution to SSH," said Henri Österlund, Chair of the Board. "Under his stewardship SSH built a strong and growing presence in defense and critical infrastructure, further strengthened by the 2025 Strategic Partnership Agreement with Leonardo. We appreciate that he has agreed to remain at the helm until his successor is in place."

"It has been a privilege to work alongside an exceptional team, and to lead the company over the past two and a half years," said Rami Raulas, CEO of SSH. "SSH has built real momentum in its chosen markets, and I am confident the company is on the right path."

The company will announce the appointment of the new CEO separately once the decision has been made.

For further information:

Henri Österlund, Chair of the Board, email henri.osterlund@ssh.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com

About SSH

SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions.?Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety. Leonardo S.p.A - a global industrial group for Aerospace, Defence and Security - became the largest shareholder of SSH in Q4 2025. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.