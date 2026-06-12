Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie anschauen - Kurz vor Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 10:24
21,500 Euro
-1,74 % -0,380
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,52021,54010:48
21,52021,56010:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2026 07:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in May

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 12.6.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 2.9% in May, or by 0.9% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales continued to grow in May, in total by 2.9%. In the grocery trade division, the number of delivery days was down by 1 year-on-year, and sales grew by 0.2%. In the building and technical trade division, sales grew by 9.8%, and the number of delivery days compared to last year was down by 1 in Finland and Sweden and by 2 in Denmark and Norway. In car trade, sales increased in used cars and decreased in new cars and services," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €547.0 million in May, up by 0.2%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 0.5%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales decreased by 3.1%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €479.5 million in May, up by 9.8%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 4.7%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 10.0%, while in comparable terms, sales increased by 1.7%. The sales of the Danish Roslev Trælasthandel A/S, acquired on 1 February 2025, and CF Petersen & Søn A/S, acquired on 1 May 2025, have been included in the division's May figures in both 2025 and 2026. The Danish Tømmergaarden A/‍S has been part of Kesko as of 1 June 2025. Sales in technical trade increased by 9.1% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 5.8% in Finland, 12.3% in Sweden and 1.4% in Denmark, and decreased by 1.0% in Norway.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €110.6 million in May, representing a decrease of 9.3%. Car trade sales were down by 9.5%; sales decreased in new cars and services, and increased in used cars. Sports trade sales decreased by 7.3%.

Kesko Group sales in May 2026 totalled €1,134.7 million, representing an increase of 2.9%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in May 2026:

May 2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total451.6+1.0+1.0
Kespro95.4-3.1-3.1
Grocery trade, total547.0+0.2+0.2
Building and home improvement trade268.5+10.0+1.7
Technical trade218.7+10.0+9.1
Building and technical trade, total479.5+9.8+4.7
Car trade99.4-9.5-9.5
Sports trade11.2-7.3-7.3
Car trade, total110.6-9.3-9.3
Common functions and eliminations-2.4
Grand total1,134.7+2.9+0.9
Finland, total852.5+0.0+0.0
Other countries, total282.2+12.8+3.9
Grand total1,134.7+2.9+0.9

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-May 2026:

1.1.-31.5.2026
€ millionChange, %Comparable
change, %
Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total2,197.0+3.4+3.4
Kespro480.9-0.9-0.9
Grocery trade, total2,678.0+2.6+2.6
Building and home improvement trade1,164.9+15.7+3.6
Technical trade1,018.0+9.4+8.9
Building and technical trade, total2,147.1+12.6+6.0
Car trade503.1+3.1+3.1
Sports trade72.0+3.2+3.2
Car trade, total575.0+3.1+3.1
Common functions and eliminations-12.1
Grand total5,387.9+6.4+3.9
Finland, total4,152.1+3.6+3.6
Other countries, total1,235.8+17.0+5.1
Grand total5,387.9+6.4+3.9

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in May 2026 compared to May 2025:

MayJanuary-May
Grocery trade-1-1
Kespro-1-1
Building and technical trade, Finland-1-1
Building and technical trade, Sweden-1-1
Building and technical trade, Norway-2-2
Building and technical trade, Denmark-2-2
Car trade service business-1-1

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.


Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Main news media
www.kesko.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.