Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in May

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 12.6.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 2.9% in May, or by 0.9% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales continued to grow in May, in total by 2.9%. In the grocery trade division, the number of delivery days was down by 1 year-on-year, and sales grew by 0.2%. In the building and technical trade division, sales grew by 9.8%, and the number of delivery days compared to last year was down by 1 in Finland and Sweden and by 2 in Denmark and Norway. In car trade, sales increased in used cars and decreased in new cars and services," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €547.0 million in May, up by 0.2%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 0.5%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales decreased by 3.1%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €479.5 million in May, up by 9.8%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 4.7%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 10.0%, while in comparable terms, sales increased by 1.7%. The sales of the Danish Roslev Trælasthandel A/S, acquired on 1 February 2025, and CF Petersen & Søn A/S, acquired on 1 May 2025, have been included in the division's May figures in both 2025 and 2026. The Danish Tømmergaarden A/‍S has been part of Kesko as of 1 June 2025. Sales in technical trade increased by 9.1% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 5.8% in Finland, 12.3% in Sweden and 1.4% in Denmark, and decreased by 1.0% in Norway.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €110.6 million in May, representing a decrease of 9.3%. Car trade sales were down by 9.5%; sales decreased in new cars and services, and increased in used cars. Sports trade sales decreased by 7.3%.

Kesko Group sales in May 2026 totalled €1,134.7 million, representing an increase of 2.9%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in May 2026:

May 2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 451.6 +1.0 +1.0 Kespro 95.4 -3.1 -3.1 Grocery trade, total 547.0 +0.2 +0.2 Building and home improvement trade 268.5 +10.0 +1.7 Technical trade 218.7 +10.0 +9.1 Building and technical trade, total 479.5 +9.8 +4.7 Car trade 99.4 -9.5 -9.5 Sports trade 11.2 -7.3 -7.3 Car trade, total 110.6 -9.3 -9.3 Common functions and eliminations -2.4 Grand total 1,134.7 +2.9 +0.9 Finland, total 852.5 +0.0 +0.0 Other countries, total 282.2 +12.8 +3.9 Grand total 1,134.7 +2.9 +0.9

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-May 2026:

1.1.-31.5.2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 2,197.0 +3.4 +3.4 Kespro 480.9 -0.9 -0.9 Grocery trade, total 2,678.0 +2.6 +2.6 Building and home improvement trade 1,164.9 +15.7 +3.6 Technical trade 1,018.0 +9.4 +8.9 Building and technical trade, total 2,147.1 +12.6 +6.0 Car trade 503.1 +3.1 +3.1 Sports trade 72.0 +3.2 +3.2 Car trade, total 575.0 +3.1 +3.1 Common functions and eliminations -12.1 Grand total 5,387.9 +6.4 +3.9 Finland, total 4,152.1 +3.6 +3.6 Other countries, total 1,235.8 +17.0 +5.1 Grand total 5,387.9 +6.4 +3.9

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in May 2026 compared to May 2025:

May January-May Grocery trade -1 -1 Kespro -1 -1 Building and technical trade, Finland -1 -1 Building and technical trade, Sweden -1 -1 Building and technical trade, Norway -2 -2 Building and technical trade, Denmark -2 -2 Car trade service business -1 -1

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.



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