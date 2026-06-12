Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Presenting June 24, 2026 at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum to Provide Updates on Company's Crofelemer Development Program for Rare Intestinal Failure Diseases

Click here to register for event

To access the replay of the June 10, 2026 presentation by Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president & CEO, at the Emerging Growth Conference, click here

Reminder: Two crofelemer presentations in pediatric intestinal failure patients with microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome (SBS-IF) to be conducted at June 24-27, 2026 Annual European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition (ESPGHAN) Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president and CEO, will present virtually on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Participation Instructions for Jaguar's Presentation at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum

When: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM Eastern

Registration link for conference: Click Here

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. ("Jaguar") develops novel proprietary prescription drugs sustainably derived from plants for people with complicated gastrointestinal ("GI") disease states. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that Jaguar management will present at the June 2026 conference listed above, and the expectation that two crofelemer-related presentations in pediatric intestinal failure patients with MVID and SBS-IF will be made at the 58th ESPGHAN Annual Meeting in June 2026. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jaguar-health-presenting-june-24-2026-at-the-life-sciences-virtual-in-1176431