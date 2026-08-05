Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Satisfies Conditions for Receipt of Non-Dilutive $2 Million Holdback Payment from Future Pak for Commercial License to Mytesi and Canalevia-CA1

As announced, Jaguar received an upfront payment of $16M of non-dilutive capital in January 2026 upon entering U.S. license agreement with Future Pak for Mytesi and Canalevia-CA1 - Jaguar's two commercialized crofelemer drugs - an agreement that is fully aligned with company's strategy to concentrate crofelemer development efforts on human rare-disease intestinal failure (IF) indications

Presentation at ESPGHAN 2026 described additional groundbreaking results of evaluation of crofelemer as adjunctive oral therapy for the treatment of pediatric IF, which demonstrate reduction of parenteral support normalized to body weight of up to 48% in patient with the ultrarare microvillus inclusion disease (MVID)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (collectively, with Jaguar Health, Inc., "Jaguar") has satisfied the conditions required to receive payment of the non-dilutive $2 million holdback amount from Future Pak, LLC ("Future Pak") related to the U.S. commercial licensing agreement Jaguar entered in January 2026 with a Future Pak affiliate. As announced, Jaguar was provided with a partial upfront fee of $16 million of non-dilutive capital upon closing of the agreement. Per the terms of the agreement, the additional $2 million portion of the upfront fee ("the Holdback Amount") is due to Jaguar upon Jaguar's completion of specified post-closing conditions, which the company has met.

Upon the closing of the agreement, Future Pak became the exclusive marketer for Mytesi (crofelemer), Jaguar's FDA-approved novel prescription drug for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy, and Canalevia-CA1, Jaguar's crofelemer prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. As announced in March 2026, Jaguar received an additional $3 million payment from Future Pak related to the agreement and, per the terms of the agreement, Jaguar has the remaining opportunity to receive up to $17 million in additional milestone payments and other future payments.

"Our agreement with Future Pak is fully aligned with our sharp focus on our global development program for our novel liquid oral crofelemer formulation as adjunctive treatment for the management of rare IF conditions such as MVID and short bowel syndrome (SBS-IF)," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. "Our IF program is expected to continue to provide clinical milestones and is the subject of business development discussions with the potential to bring in non-dilutive funds from potential licensee partners. If appropriate, Jaguar plans to apply for Breakthrough Therapy Designation for crofelemer for the indication of MVID, with a planned filing of an NDA (New Drug Application) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this indication in mid-2027."

As announced, in June 2026 Napo provided additional data at the 58th Annual European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition (ESPGHAN) Meeting in Lille, France from ongoing investigational studies with oral liquid crofelemer in pediatric patients with IF due to MVID and SBS-IF. Since IF patients cannot orally absorb adequate nutrients, electrolytes and fluids, they require lifelong total parenteral nutrition (TPN) with or without supplemental intravenous fluids, which together comprise parenteral support (PS), for up to seven days per week and up to 20+ hours per day. MVID has a lethal natural history and while PS is supportive, palliative and life-sustaining, it is associated with serious complications including liver and kidney toxicities, and compromised cognitive functioning, and can have negative impact on growth and survival.

As presented at ESPGHAN 2026, the results of ongoing investigations of liquid oral crofelemer demonstrate substantial reductions of PS and PS normalized to body weight in pediatric IF patients dosed orally for more than one year, with no significant clinical or laboratory abnormalities. In one MVID patient, the weekly PS requirements normalized to body weight have been reduced by up to 48% following >12 months of liquid oral high-dose crofelemer therapy. In two pediatric SBS-IF patients, weekly PS requirements normalized to body weight were reduced up to 40% following >12 months of liquid oral high dose crofelemer therapy.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based prescription medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's opportunity to receive up to $17 million in additional milestone payments and other future payments related to its U.S. licensing agreement with Future Pak, Jaguar's expectation that its IF program will continue to provide clinical milestones, Jaguar's expectation that the opportunity may exist to bring in non-dilutive funds from potential licensee partners to support the IF program, Jaguar's plans to pursue Breakthrough Therapy designation for crofelemer for the indication of MVID, and Jaguar's expectation that the company will file an NDA with the FDA for the MVID indication in mid-2027. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jaguar-health-satisfies-conditions-for-receipt-of-non-dilutive-2-mill-1201596