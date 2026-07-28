Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Reports Positive Consumer and Veterinary Market Research Findings Supporting Commercial Opportunity for Neonorm Dog

Neonorm Dog extends Jaguar's existing Neonorm product franchise beyond foals and calves to provide dog owners with access to a plant-based product designed to support normal stool consistency and GI fluid balance in dogs

Jaguar expects to make Neonorm Dog available through both Amazon and Chewy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") today announced that the findings of exploratory surveys of dog owners and veterinary oncologists support the company's commercial opportunity for Neonorm Dog, a new extension of Jaguar's Neonorm franchise for companion animals. Neonorm Dog is designed to provide dog owners with access to a plant-based, non-prescription product intended to support normal stool consistency and GI fluid balance in dogs. The Neonorm franchise currently includes Neonorm Foal and Neonorm Calf, plant-based products developed to support proper hydration and bowel health in pre-weaned foals and calves. Neonorm products contain a standardized botanical extract derived from the sustainably harvested Croton lechleri tree, which acts locally in the gut.

"The results of our directional survey of 33 veterinary oncologists reinforce our belief that there is a meaningful unmet need for additional non-antibiotic, locally acting digestive support options for dogs with loose or watery stool that are designed to help support normal stool consistency and complement supportive care," said Ian Wendt, Jaguar's Chief Business Officer. "It is encouraging that nearly 90% of responding veterinary oncology specialists viewed the Neonorm Dog concept as clinically relevant, and that almost 80% indicated they would be likely to recommend it for selected canine oncology patients if available. 69% say they would be somewhat or very likely to recommend that dog owners keep Neonorm Dog at home for early loose stool. We view this feedback as important guidance as we continue preparing for our planned launch of Neonorm Dog."

"In our exploratory survey of 18 dog owners conducted to explore consumer attitudes, behaviors, and purchase intent for Neonorm Dog, dog owners responded positively to the Neonorm Dog concept, with participants expressing strong interest in a science-informed digestive support supplement designed to help support stool-firming. 83% of respondents found the Neonorm Dog concept very or extremely appealing, and 94% indicated they would definitely or probably purchase the product," Wendt said. "While this was a small, directional survey and not intended to be statistically representative, the findings reinforce our confidence in the unmet need Neonorm Dog is designed to address, and the findings will help guide our messaging, channel strategy, and future market validation efforts as we prepare for the commercial launch of the product."

"We are encouraged by the enthusiasm we saw in this early research. Participants consistently reinforced themes that align with our product strategy - including demand for a science-informed digestive support product that owners can keep on hand and use at the first sign of digestive upset," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president and CEO. "Neonorm Dog is designed as a science-backed replacement for uncertain home remedies for digestive support that owners can keep on hand before symptoms start."

Jaguar is working on completing final packaging, labeling, and commercial launch preparations for Neonorm Dog and expects to make the product available through select online and animal health retail channels, including Amazon and Chewy. The launch of Neonorm Dog is intended to broaden Jaguar's commercial footprint in the companion animal market and extend consumer awareness of the Neonorm brand. Dogs represent one of the largest companion animal populations in the United States and Europe, and Jaguar believes Neonorm Dog may create an opportunity to reach pet owners, veterinarians, and animal health retailers seeking non-antibiotic, plant-based options to support digestive health.

About Neonorm

Neonorm is Jaguar's non-prescription animal-health franchise of plant-based products developed to support digestive health, hydration, and normal stool quality in animals. Existing Neonorm products include Neonorm Foal and Neonorm Calf. Neonorm Dog is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and is not intended as a substitute for veterinary care.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements related to Jaguar's planned launch of Neonorm Dog, and Jaguar's expectation that Neonorm Dog will be available through select online and animal health retail channels, including Amazon and Chewy. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jaguar-health-reports-positive-consumer-and-veterinary-market-researc-1196968