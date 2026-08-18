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WKN: A42ADK | ISIN: US47010C8626 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JA1
NASDAQ
17.08.26 | 22:00
0,879 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 15:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast August 19 Regarding Q2 2026 Financials & Corporate Updates

Company plans to file its Earnings Report on August 19, 2026 on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the company will conduct an investor webcast on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to review second-quarter 2026 financials and provide corporate updates.

Participation Instructions for Jaguar Health Investor Webcast

When: Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Jaguar's website: (click here)

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. ("Jaguar") develops novel proprietary prescription drugs sustainably derived from plants for people with complicated gastrointestinal ("GI") disease states. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar will file its Form 10-Q on August 19, 2026 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and the expectation that Jaguar will hold an investor webcast on August 19, 2026. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jaguar-health-to-hold-investor-webcast-august-19-regarding-q2-2026-fi-1208457

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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