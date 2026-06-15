

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric SE (SU.PA), an energy technology company, on Monday announced a strategic collaboration with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (2317.TW, HNHPF) to define and scale next-generation AI data center infrastructure while improving scalability, efficiency, and sustainability.



The production is expected to begin later this year.



The partnership combines Hon Hai Precision Industry or known as Foxconn's expertise in advanced compute platforms, AI rack integration, and manufacturing with Schneider Electric's capabilities in power systems, cooling, and energy management.



The collaboration will focus on developing reference architectures for AI data centers and exploring innovations in energy optimization, modular power and cooling systems, and standardized design frameworks.



On Friday, Schneider Electric closed trading 0.38% higher at EUR 265.30 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



On Friday, Hon Hai Precision Industry closed trading 2.69% higher at TWD 267.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.



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