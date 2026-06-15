HeadCounter, Agereh's wireless edge AI IoT solution, delivers real-time passenger movement & congestion insights on airport public & private cellular networks - with zero PII collected and no new infrastructure required.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) ("Agereh" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks, and critical infrastructure, announced today that HeadCounter, its patent-pending real-time passenger flow intelligence platform for transportation hubs, natively supports CBRS-based private wireless communications for U.S. enterprise and airport deployments.

CBRS is the U.S. 3.5 GHz shared-spectrum framework that enables enterprises to deploy private LTE and private 5G networks with dedicated, secure, and scalable wireless coverage. For airports, CBRS private wireless networks can extend reliable connectivity across terminals, curbside areas, baggage claim, gate zones, concessions, maintenance areas, outdoor aprons, and other operationally sensitive spaces where conventional Wi-Fi or public cellular coverage may not be sufficient.

HeadCounter is designed for these complex transportation environments. The platform delivers anonymous, real-time intelligence on passenger movement, directional flow, congestion, crowd density, and related safety signals. With native CBRS support, airport operators can deploy HeadCounter on airport-controlled private cellular networks to help improve operational awareness, queue management, resource allocation, commercial-area planning, and passenger experience.

"Airports are moving toward private wireless infrastructure because they need secure, reliable, and scalable connectivity for the next generation of operational intelligence," said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh Technologies Inc. "HeadCounter was designed for that environment. Native CBRS support allows airports to deploy passenger-flow intelligence on the private networks they increasingly control and trust."

HeadCounter fuses on-device edge AI, thermal imaging, and microclimate sensing to deliver anonymous, real-time intelligence on passenger movement, directional flow, crowd density, and environmental conditions - in a single wireless, battery-powered device. The platform is built to help transportation operators see congestion as it forms, optimize movement, improve situational awareness, and make better planning decisions - with zero PII collected.

"The CBRS ecosystem has long needed device manufacturers to step up with native support. The spectrum is only as valuable as the intelligent devices running on it. Seeing edge AI IoT sensors like HeadCounter natively supporting CBRS is exactly the kind of device ecosystem development that makes private wireless a serious operational infrastructure choice for airports and transportation hubs." said Ashish Jain, Founder, PrivateLTEand5G.com.

HeadCounter processes all intelligence on-device. No video is stored; no personally identifiable information is collected or transmitted. For airports operating under privacy obligations and public trust requirements, this architecture removes the compliance burden that comes with conventional camera-centric monitoring infrastructure. CBRS support strengthens HeadCounter's value for U.S. airports that are adopting private LTE and private 5G networks to support smart operations, IoT, security, airside activity, tenant services, and real-time data systems. By operating over public or private cellular networks, including CBRS private wireless infrastructure, HeadCounter gives airports a flexible path to deploy passenger intelligence where it is needed most.

"Private wireless is becoming a core layer of smart airport infrastructure," added Brizel. "HeadCounter gives airports a practical application for that infrastructure: real-time visibility into how passengers move, where congestion forms, and how operations can respond faster."

Agereh is focused on opportunities where HeadCounter can support passenger-flow optimization, airport operations, transportation hubs, smart infrastructure, digital twin systems, and AI-enabled facility management.

Key HeadCounter capabilities include:

Real-time passenger counting and directional flow analysis.

Congestion and crowd-density insight.

Integrated thermal sensing for additional safety and density awareness.

Wireless, battery-powered deployment with up to one-year rechargeable battery life.

Operation over public and private cellular networks, including CBRS-based private wireless networks.

Privacy-first anonymous monitoring.

HeadCounter is currently deployed at a major North American international airport, where it supports real-time passenger flow intelligence, occupancy-based environmental controls, and operational monitoring across terminals.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is a publicly traded Canadian intelligent infrastructure company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks, and critical infrastructure. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems. All products are patent-pending and made in North America.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business, products, strategy, markets, deployments, and future opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions and expectations that may not occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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Source: Agereh Technologies Inc. (formerly Carbeeza Inc.)