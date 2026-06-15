Swarmer and Molfar Partner to Integrate Verified Intelligence Data for Autonomous Systems

KYIV, Ukraine, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc. ("Swarmer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWMR), a drone autonomy software company which has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, today announced a strategic data partnership with Molfar Intelligence , a Ukrainian private intelligence company specializing in open-source intelligence (OSINT) and verified data production.

As partners, Molfar Intelligence will provide Swarmer with structured OSINT datasets, including geolocated imagery, video and satellite-derived observations of adversary military equipment and battlefield activity, collected and cross-referenced through Molfar's proven open-source intelligence methodology. The datasets incorporate multi-source verification, temporal and geospatial correlation, equipment identification and attribution analysis derived from publicly available sources, including drone footage, social media, satellite imagery and other battlefield reporting. Swarmer plans to use the verified data to train and refine its AI models, improving object recognition accuracy, situational awareness and decision-making reliability across its autonomous systems operating in contested environments.

The partnership addresses a gap that both companies have identified through operational experience. Autonomous systems make decisions based on data; however, if that data is unverified or manipulated, autonomy could become a liability. By integrating Molfar's verified intelligence into Swarmer's AI pipeline, the two companies are building a direct link between intelligence production and autonomous execution which has been tested in real combat conditions, not simulated environments.

"This important partnership with Molfar Intelligence gives Swarmer a verified, battlefield-sourced data pipeline that no synthetic dataset can replicate," said Serhii Kupriienko, Global CEO of Swarmer. "We believe that the quality of our AI models will improve considerably with Molfar's methodology and that this will help with speed and accuracy of decision-making."

"Ukraine produces something no peacetime military can generate - intelligence that has been verified under real combat pressure, every day, for over four years," said Artem Starosiek, CEO of Molfar Intelligence. "Partnering with Swarmer means this intelligence now directly improves one of the most battle-tested autonomy platforms operating today. For us, it is another confirmation that Molfar Intelligence methodology has become part of the defense technology chain."

The collaboration also reflects a shared operational insight. As more NATO countries invest in autonomous and unmanned systems, the question of data quality upstream of autonomous decision-making remains largely unaddressed at the doctrine level. Ukraine's combat experience has produced practical answers to this question. This partnership makes Ukraine's combat experience available as an integrated capability to allied partners.

Both companies will jointly engage defense primes, government procurement agencies, and institutional partners, offering the intelligence-autonomy integration as a validated, field-tested capability.

About Swarmer

Swarmer is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer's primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer is not a drone manufacturer and does not depend on any single platform, supplier or hardware lifecycle. Instead, Swarmer operates at the intelligence layer, developing autonomy, coordination and decision-making software that enables large numbers of low-cost unmanned systems to operate collectively as one coherent, resilient force. Swarmer's technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer's routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

About Molfar Intelligence

Molfar Intelligence is a Ukrainian private intelligence company. The company's core services include pre-transaction due diligence, sanctions screening and evasion tracking, corporate investigations into beneficial ownership and shell company structures, supply chain intelligence, and background checks for corporate and government clients. Molfar Intelligence works across defence, private equity, regulated industries, and government in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. The company's defence intelligence practice draws on continuous operational experience inside an active conflict zone - a capability no peer company in Europe or North America can replicate. Molfar's analytical work includes exposing unauthorised transfers of commercial satellite imagery to hostile actors, documenting state-sponsored deportation of civilians, tracing Western-manufactured components through sanctions-evasion networks into adversary weapons systems, and producing forensic evidence of war crimes. This work has been cited in International Criminal Court proceedings. Headquartered in Kyiv, Molfar Intelligence has a UK office in London.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements about Swarmer's memorandum of understanding with Molfar Intelligence; the expected benefits of the collaboration; the potential integration of Molfar Intelligence's datasets into Swarmer's AI models and autonomous systems; anticipated improvements in recognition accuracy, data quality, decision-making support, reliability, and operational performance; the parties' plans to engage defense primes, government procurement agencies, and institutional partners; potential customer adoption; future product development; and the expected performance, capabilities, or commercial availability of any intelligence-autonomy integration.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the memorandum of understanding does not result in a definitive commercial agreement or successful product integration; the availability, quality, legal usability, and continued access to third-party data; the ability of Swarmer's AI models to use such data effectively; technical, operational, cybersecurity, and data-security risks; risks related to the development, testing, deployment, and customer acceptance of autonomous and unmanned systems; risks related to government procurement processes, defense-sector sales cycles, budget availability, and contract award timing; regulatory, export-control, sanctions, and national-security restrictions; risks related to operations, data collection, and counterparties in or connected to active conflict zones; reputational and ethical considerations related to military applications of AI and autonomy; dependence on third-party partners, suppliers, and customers; competitive developments; and the other risks described in Swarmer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Swarmer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations (Swarmer): SWMR@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations (Swarmer): media@swarmer.tech

Media Relations (Molfar Intelligence): press@molfar.com