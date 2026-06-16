Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIEN) (OTCID: SNNAF) (WKN: A418KR) (the "Company" or "Sienna") wishes to announce that it has engaged Terraquest Ltd. of Ontario to conduct an airborne survey covering the Stonesthrow Copper-Gold Project in Saskatchewan. The survey is expected to take place in June.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources Inc., stated, "We are looking forward to unlocking the potential of our copper-gold project in Saskatchewan. When you couple this with our other Nevada projects, which are expected to have work commence shortly, it is clear that Sienna is entering a very active period of growth. Management would also like to acknowledge Surge Battery Metals (NILI), who have just struck a deal with the SAF Group on their Nevada North Lithium Project to fast-track a Nasdaq listing and the development of a deposit that is one of the highest-grade lithium deposits in North America¹. Considering that Sienna's property lies almost entirely within NILI's property, we are very excited to see what transpires on this deposit in the near and long term. In my opinion, this is a truly transformational deal."





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About Sienna

Sienna's primary focus is on its lithium assets in Nevada, which include the 100%-owned, 1,828-acre Elko Lithium Project and the 1,231-acre Cave Creek Lithium Project, both located in Elko County, Nevada, directly bordering and nearly surrounded by Surge Battery Metals' (NILI) Nevada North Lithium Project - the highest-grade lithium clay deposit in the USA. In Clayton Valley, Nevada, Sienna holds the 2,300-acre Deep Basin Lithium Brine JV, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin with active production in the USA. Also in Nevada, Sienna holds the 1,156-acre Esmeralda County Gold Project. In Saskatchewan, Sienna holds the 31,718-acre Stonesthrow Project, prospective for gold, silver, and copper, located directly adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc.'s (RAMP) Rottenstone Project.

Qualified Person:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, independent to the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1. https://surgebatterymetals.com/news/surge-battery-metals-announces-strategic-funding-to-fast-track-the-nevada-north-lithium-project-co-led-by-brian-paes-braga-and-michael-hess

"Jason Gigliotti"

President

Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Sienna Resources Inc.