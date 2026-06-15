Allied Properties REIT: Allied Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied") (TSX: AP.UN) today announced that Craig MacIntyre has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 29, 2026.

Mr. MacIntyre is a seasoned real estate executive with nearly two decades of experience in capital markets, corporate finance, strategic transactions, investor relations, and portfolio management. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Investments & Corporate Development at Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, where he led acquisitions, dispositions, capital allocation, and strategic initiatives. Prior to Choice Properties, Mr. MacIntyre held senior roles in finance and capital markets at George Weston Limited, Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (CREIT), and Deloitte.

"We're pleased to welcome Craig to Allied's management team," said Allied President and CEO, Cecilia Williams. "He brings deep sector expertise, strong financial discipline, and a proven track record of executing on strategic priorities. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to advance our strategy, strengthen our balance sheet, and deliver long-term value for our unitholders.

"I'm excited to join Allied and contribute to the execution of its strategic priorities," said Mr. MacIntyre. "Allied has a distinctive portfolio, a strong operating platform, and a clear long-term vision. I look forward to working with Cecilia, the Board of Trustees, and the management team to support the next phase of growth."

Mr. MacIntyre will succeed Nanthini Mahalingam, who will remain in place during a transition period to support continuity.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

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