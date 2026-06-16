Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor receives significant equipment orders from Finnish Rescue Departments

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | June 16, 2026 at 10:12:00 EEST

Lamor has received significant orders for oil spill response equipment from five Finnish rescue departments. The orders cover skimmer system packages designed for oil spill response, which will be delivered to the rescue departments of Southwest Finland, Western Uusimaa, Helsinki, Eastern Uusimaa, and Kymenlaakso. These procurements strengthen regional preparedness, particularly for the efficient recovery of renewable fuels under demanding conditions.

- It is great to see strong demand for Lamor's expertise and to be involved in supporting the development of oil spill response capabilities of the rescue authorities. Lamor's business is directly linked to comprehensive security and security of supply. We see that the risks of major oil spills in the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland region are at a historically high level. We provide solutions to address these risks, says Fred Larsen, CEO of Lamor.

The total delivery includes 15 containerized units of response equipment. This represents an exceptionally large delivery in the Finnish market.

- We are very pleased to deliver an order of this scale to Finnish rescue departments. The order demonstrates that the need for advanced oil spill response solutions is also increasing domestically, particularly as renewable fuels become more widespread, says Timo Pylkkä, Sales Manager at Lamor.

The skimmers and other recovery solutions to be delivered are specifically designed for the recovery of renewable fuels, addressing new response needs arising from the evolving energy market.

The total value of the orders exceeds EUR 2 million and has been recorded in Lamor's order backlog in the second quarter of 2026. The equipment deliveries will take place during 2026.

Additional information:

Timo Pylkkä, sales manager

+358 400 697 755

About Us



Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have nearly 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2025, our turnover was 90 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com