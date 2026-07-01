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WKN: A3C861 | ISIN: FI4000512488 | Ticker-Symbol: GB9
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:14
0,918 Euro
+0,44 % +0,004
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0,9340,96617:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 14:10 Uhr
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Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor strengthens its position in Latin America with delivery exceeding EUR 1 Million

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | July 01, 2026 at 15:10:00 EEST

Lamor has entered into an agreement to supply technology to the Mexican company Bieeco Bienes Sustentables, which operates in the environmental sector within the oil and gas industry. The agreement covers an advanced water treatment solution designed to process oily wastewater with varying salinity levels. The recycling rate of treated water is close to 90% for non-saline water and approximately 50% for saline water. The concentrate removed from the system will be evaporated as part of other operations at the site, meaning that no liquid waste stream will leave the facility. The treated water can be reused in internal processes or for irrigation purposes.

The water treatment system consists of oil separation, pre-chemical treatment, automatic microfiltration, a ceramic ultrafiltration system, an activated carbon unit, and a reverse osmosis system. The treatment solution is built on two identical processing lines, ensuring uninterrupted operational capacity.

This delivery represents an important milestone in Lamor's strategic growth area and supports the company's goal of promoting a cleaner environment and wastewater reuse. The agreement strengthens Lamor's position as a pioneer in environmental solutions in Latin America.

The total value of the delivery exceeds EUR 1 million and has been recorded in Lamor's order backlog in the second quarter of 2026. The equipment is expected to be operational for the customer during the last quarter of the year.

"This delivery strengthens our position as a provider of water treatment solutions in Latin America and demonstrates growing customer interest in advanced water reuse solutions," says Petri Vänskä, CEO of Lamor Water Technology Oy.

Additional information:

Petri Vänskä
CEO, Lamor Water Technology Oy
+358 40 352 6623

Danilo Alvarez Area
Operations & Projects Director, Lamor Americas
+593 98 462 2287

About Us

Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have nearly 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2025, our turnover was 90 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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