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WKN: A3C861 | ISIN: FI4000512488 | Ticker-Symbol: GB9
Frankfurt
03.07.26 | 08:18
0,926 Euro
-0,86 % -0,008
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LAMOR CORPORATION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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0,9480,96016:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 15:30 Uhr
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Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor starts the production start-up preparations at the Kilpilahti circular oil production facility

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | July 03, 2026 at 16:31:00 EEST

Lamor has begun the production start-up preparations at its Kilpilahti facility, which will produce circular oil from waste plastics as a feedstock for the plastics industry. The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) has completed the final commissioning inspection of the facility, and according to its decision, Lamor may start operating the facility once the agreed finalisation measures have been completed.

"The completion of the commissioning inspection and the authority's decision are significant milestones for us. As a result, we have started the production start-up preparations for the Kilpilahti production facility," says Johan Grön, CEO of Lamor Recycling.

Lamor will provide regular updates on the progress of the production start-up of the Kilpilahti production facility.

For more information:

Johan Grön
CEO, Lamor Recycling Oy
040 546 41 86

About Us

Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have nearly 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2025, our turnover was 90 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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