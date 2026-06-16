Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") reports complete results from the 2025/2026 drill campaign at its wholly owned Dios Padre Project, located near Yecora, Sonora, Mexico. The 2026 portion of the campaign comprised 9 drill holes totalling 6,234 metres. Hole REG-26-35 returned 5.06 g/t gold (Au), 41.85 g/t silver (Ag), and 1.10% copper (Cu) over 36.35 metres within a broader 96.00-metre zone averaging 2.08 g/t gold, confirming additional high-grade gold-copper-silver at depth. The 2025 results were reported in a news release dated March 2, 2026.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

REG-26-35 (High-Grade Gold): 5.06 g/t Au, 41.85 g/t Ag and 1.10% Cu over 36.35m, within a 96.00m zone of 2.08 g/t Au - located ~25m along strike to the southeast from discovery hole REG-22-01.

REG-26-29 (High-Grade Silver): 266.04 g/t Ag and 0.56% Cu over 7.55m, within a 21.2m zone of 107.73 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu - located ~250m below the historic Dios Padre Silver mine and ~230m up dip from REG-26-35.

System Scale Confirmed: The breccia body hosting silver-copper-gold mineralization at the historic Dios Padre Silver mine has now been intersected at both ~125m and ~250m below the Dios Padre silver mine and appears to be continuous to the deepest drilling point. The down-plunge extent of the breccia host to mineralization now extends to approximately 775 metres.

Vertical Zoning pattern: Results demonstrate a silver-copper-rich profile at shallower depths transitioning to gold-copper mineralization at depth - This is likely an effect of thermal gradation with Ag rich zones representing a cooler part of the system and the Au rich zones representing a hotter part of the system. This is a pattern observed in robust magmatic-hydrothermal porphyry-epithermal systems.

High-Grade Gold sub-intervals in REG-26-35: 10.82 g/t Au over 3.20m (544.00-547.20m) and 14.48 g/t Au over 2.80m (554.50-557.30m).

•REG-26-33 (Broad Gold Zone): 0.42 g/t Au over 150.50m (384.50-535.00m), including 0.76 g/t Au over 28.70m.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The 2026 drill program has been highly successful. REG-26-35 is the most significant hole drilled to date due to its high content of gold, silver and copper. We can now confirm that the breccia hosting mineralization at the silver mine is likely continuous to the deeper Au-Cu rich breccia. The dimensions of the mineralized breccia at depth are now ~230m by ~150m by ~50m and the high-grade portion within that zone is now ~150 by ~75m by ~50m. Hole REG-25-26 extends the breccia mineralization ~125m below the Dios Padre mine with Hole 26-29 demonstrating continuity to ~250m below the mine. The mineralized zone remains open in all directions."

-Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer and Director

DRILL RESULTS

Table 1 - Gold, Silver & Copper Significant overlapping Au, Ag and Cu composite intervals.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length¹ (m) Au² (g/t) Ag³ (g/t) Cu4 (%) REG-26-28 495.50 504.50 9.00 1.13 27.00 0.17 REG-26-28 517.00 524.90 7.90 0.38 66.80 0.85 REG-26-29 409.30 430.50 21.20 NSV 107.73 0.27 incl. 409.30 416.85 7.55 NSV 266.04 0.56 incl. 409.30 412.00 2.70 NSV 672.41 1.09 REG-26-30 400.00 402.70 2.70 0.51 159.81 1.15 REG-26-30 452.50 455.50 3.00 0.15 223.80 0.96 REG-26-30 496.00 502.60 6.60 0.14 104.57 0.33 REG-26-33 384.50 488.00 103.50 0.37 NSV 0.18 incl. 384.50 427.25 42.75 0.50 NSV 0.27 REG-26-35 ★ 536.65 573.00 36.35 5.06 41.85 1.10

¹ Intervals estimated at 70-100% of true thickness; drilling near perpendicular to stratigraphy. ² Au composites: 0.1 g/t cutoff, <=7.5 m dilution; higher-grade at 0.3, 1, 3, 5 g/t cutoffs, <=5 m dilution. ³ Ag composites: 10 g/t cutoff, <=7.5 m dilution; higher-grade at 25 and 50 g/t cutoffs, <=5 m dilution. 4 Cu composites: 0.1% cutoff, <=7.5 m dilution; higher-grade at 0.25%, 0.5%, 0.75% cutoffs. NSV = No Significant Values. ★ = Highlighted drill hole.

Table 2 - Gold (Au) REG-26-27 to REG-26-35

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length¹ (m) Au² (g/t) REG-26-27 292.00 295.00 3.00 0.15 REG-26-28 426.50 432.50 6.00 0.60 REG-26-28 495.50 504.50 9.00 1.13 REG-26-28 517.00 524.90 7.90 0.38 REG-26-29 324.00 327.00 3.00 0.29 REG-26-29 354.00 360.60 6.60 0.33 REG-26-29 436.40 442.50 6.10 0.15 REG-26-30 400.00 402.70 2.70 0.51 REG-26-30 452.50 455.50 3.00 0.15 REG-26-30 496.00 502.60 6.60 0.14 REG-26-31 No significant results REG-26-32 213.50 220.70 7.20 0.28 REG-26-32 243.50 260.00 16.50 0.12 REG-26-33 362.00 373.00 11.00 0.34 REG-26-33 384.50 535.00 150.50 0.42 incl. 485.00 513.70 28.70 0.76 incl. 485.00 491.00 6.00 1.12 REG-26-34 No significant results REG-26-35 ★ 518.50 614.50 96.00 2.08 incl. 536.65 573.00 36.35 5.06 incl. 544.00 547.20 3.20 10.82 incl. 554.50 557.30 2.80 14.48

¹ Intervals estimated at 70-100% of true thickness. ² Au composites: 0.1 g/t cutoff, <=7.5 m dilution; higher-grade at 0.3, 1, 3, 5 g/t cutoffs, <=5 m dilution. ★ = Highlighted drill hole.

Table 3 - Silver (Ag) REG-26-27 to REG-26-35

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length¹ (m) Ag² (g/t) REG-26-27 460.50 467.80 7.30 14.81 REG-26-28 495.50 504.50 9.00 27.20 REG-26-28 519.60 524.90 5.30 95.81 REG-26-29 409.30 450.00 40.70 60.53 incl. 409.30 416.85 7.55 266.04 incl. 409.30 412.00 2.70 672.41 incl. 427.70 430.50 2.80 79.24 REG-26-30 400.00 402.70 2.70 159.81 REG-26-30 452.50 455.50 3.00 223.80 REG-26-30 496.00 502.60 6.60 104.57 incl. 499.85 502.60 2.75 235.35 REG-26-31 359.85 362.80 2.95 31.70 REG-26-32 526.00 535.60 9.60 12.35 REG-26-33 No significant results REG-26-34 No significant results REG-26-35 ★ 533.00 568.00 35.00 44.00 incl. 553.00 568.00 15.00 88.24

¹ Intervals estimated at 70-100% of true thickness. ² Ag composites: 10 g/t cutoff, <=7.5 m dilution; higher-grade at 25 and 50 g/t cutoffs, <=5 m dilution.

Table 4 - Copper (Cu) REG-26-27 to REG-26-35

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length¹ (m) Cu² (%) REG-26-27 460.50 467.80 7.30 0.10 REG-26-28 495.50 504.50 9.00 0.17 REG-26-28 517.00 524.90 7.90 0.85 REG-26-29 409.30 434.25 24.95 0.24 incl. 409.30 416.85 7.55 0.56 incl. 409.30 412.00 2.70 1.09 REG-26-30 400.00 402.70 2.70 1.15 REG-26-30 452.50 455.50 3.00 0.96 REG-26-30 496.00 502.60 6.60 0.33 REG-26-31 No significant results REG-26-32 No significant results REG-26-33 354.50 488.00 133.50 0.16 incl. 386.00 440.00 54.00 0.25 incl. 386.00 398.00 12.00 0.49 REG-26-34 No significant results REG-26-35 ★ 518.50 571.60 53.10 0.79 incl. 535.15 570.55 35.40 1.13 incl. 553.00 568.00 15.00 1.98

¹ Intervals estimated at 70-100% of true thickness. ² Cu composites: 0.1% cutoff, <=7.5 m dilution; higher-grade at 0.25%, 0.5%, 0.75% cutoffs, <=7.5 m dilution. ★ = Highlighted drill hole.

Table 5 - Drill Hole Collars Survey coordinates and orientations

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) REG-26-27 690659 3150643 1340 652.00 230.10 -54.50 REG-26-28 690659 3150643 1340 740.00 230.10 -67.25 REG-26-29 690679 3150731 1333 720.00 228.00 -48.50 REG-26-30 690679 3150731 1333 724.00 228.10 -55.00 REG-26-31 690725 3150621 1353 706.00 229.10 -55.00 REG-26-32 690726 3150623 1315 737.00 232.00 -68.00 REG-26-33 690529 3151006 1304 683.00 222.00 -67.00 REG-26-34 690379 3151083 1244 578.00 210.10 -74.00 REG-26-35 690693 3150904 1367 694.00 232.00 -58.50

WORK PROGRAM

In preparation for the next phase of the drill program the Company is currently assessing the results of the 2025/26 drill program and continuing with its mapping and sampling of both the Dios Padre property and the nearby La India property. The drill has been removed from the property and drilling is planned to resume upon completion of such assessment.

GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT AND SIGNIFICANCE

The Dios Padre Project is a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia system located near Yecora, Sonora, Mexico. Regency Silver Corp. has identified a large mineralized system that appears to widen at depth, with the primary breccia body now confirmed to extend over a down-plunge distance of approximately 775 metres. The system exhibits a vertical zonation from silver-copper-dominant mineralization at shallower levels to gold-copper-dominant mineralization at depth.

The 2025/2026 drill campaign (holes REG-25-23 through REG-26-35, totalling 9,375 metres across 14 holes) represents step-out and infill drilling southeast and up-dip of previous high-grade intercepts. Hole REG-26-35 is located approximately 25 metres along strike to the southeast of discovery hole REG-22-01 (35.8m of 6.84 g/t Au, 0.88% Cu, 21.82 g/t Ag) and approximately 40 metres from REG-23-21 (38m of 7.36 g/t Au). These results confirm lateral and vertical continuity of the high-grade gold-copper-silver zone.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL (QA/QC)

Drill core was received at site, individually sampled, logged for geological attributes, sawn in half, labelled, and sealed for assay submission. The retained half-core is stored at a secure facility at the historic Dios Padre mill site. Quality control samples - including blanks, preparation duplicates, and certified reference materials - were inserted at regular intervals within every sample shipment to monitor laboratory performance. All shipments were conducted under a formal chain-of-custody procedure.

Samples were submitted to ALS Global's analytical facility in Hermosillo, Mexico (ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified). Analytical methods:

Gold (Au): Method Au-AA23 - 30g fire assay fusion with AAS finish (0.005-10 ppm). Assays >10 ppm upgraded to Au-GRA21 (30g fire assay gravimetric finish).

Silver & Base Metals: Method ME-ICP61m - 0.75g four-acid digest with ICP-AES finish. Ag detection range 0.5-100 ppm; Cu, Zn, Pb 1-10,000 ppm. Ag >100 ppm upgraded to Ag-OG62; Ag >1,500 ppm to Ag-GRA21. Cu/Pb/Zn >10,000 ppm upgraded to OG62 four-acid digest methods.

All ALS internal QC samples and Regency Silver's external blind QC samples met established acceptance criteria for this assay batch.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Tucker, P.Geo, a director of Regency Silver Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mr. Tucker is not considered independent due to his role as a director.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX | OTCQB: RSMXF | FRANKFURT:ZJ90) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold, silver, and copper in Mexico. The Company's flagship asset is the Dios Padre Project in Yecora, Sonora, Mexico, where Regency Silver has discovered a large, high-grade gold-copper-silver system interpreted as a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia that widens with depth.

Previous high-grade intercepts at Dios Padre include:

REG-23-21: 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold

REG-22-01: 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper, and 21.8 g/t silver

REG-23-14: 29.4 metres of 6.32 g/t gold

A NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Geological Report and Resource Estimate, Dios Padre Property, Municipality of Yecora, Sonora State, Mexico" (dated March 2, 2023, prepared by Gordon Gibson, B.Sc., P.Geo) estimates an inferred mineral resource of 11.375 million ounces of silver equivalent: 1.384 million tonnes at 255.64 g/t AgEq.

FIGURES

Figure 1: Plan map showing drill hole locations, long section location, hole traces, AuEq histograms with highlighted composite intervals for all released holes.

Figure 2: Core photograph from REG-26-35 with sample results labelled.

Figure 3: Long section for all holes in the Dios Padre breccia zone. Contours represent grade × thickness (AuEq) for drill hole composites. AuEq is calculated for individual samples using $4250/oz Au, $65/oz Ag, and $6.25/lb Cu and assumes 90% recoveries.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NI 43-101 vs. SEC Disclosure: The mineral resource terms used in this release - "measured mineral resource," "indicated mineral resource," and "inferred mineral resource" - are defined under CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101. These definitions may differ from those required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (effective for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2021). Investors should not assume that any or all inferred mineral resources will be converted to mineral reserves or will be economically or legally mineable.

AuEq Calculation: AuEq is calculated for figures only to show the scale of the system and normalize the tenor variance between Au, Cu and Ag through the Dios Padre breccia. AuEq is calculated using the following formula. AuEq = Au(g/t) + ((Ag(g/t)/31.103)*($65/oz Ag/$4250/oz Au)*31.103) + (Cu(%)*($6.25/lb Cu/22.046)/($4250/oz Au/31.103) and assumes 90% recoveries for Au, Ag and Cu.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to mineral exploration, regulatory approvals, financing, and commodity prices. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Figure 1: Plan map showing drill hole locations, long section location, hole traces, AuEq histograms with highlighted composite intervals for all released holes. AuEq is calculated for histograms using $4250/oz Au, $65/oz Ag, and $6.25/lb Cu and 90% recoveries for each.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12067/301676_7f54ff87a4dc6baf_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Core photograph from REG-26-35 with sample results labelled.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12067/301676_7f54ff87a4dc6baf_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Long section for all holes in the Dios Padre breccia zone. Contours represent grade × thickness (AuEq) for drill hole composites. AuEq is calculated for individual samples using $4250/oz Au, $65/oz Ag, and $6.25/lb Cu and 90% recoveries for each.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12067/301676_7f54ff87a4dc6baf_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301676

Source: Regency Silver Corp.