Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the staking of strategic mineral claims at our Flagship Agate exploration project in Wyoming's prolific Shirley Basin Uranium Mining District. This spring's drill program continued to expand the Agate mineralization, which appears open in all directions. Strathmore's Agate Property benefits from roll front deposits that extend from adjacent lands formerly operated by major historic producers such as Kerr McGee, Getty, and Utah International/Pathfinder Mines (now UR Energy). Agate flanks projects held by Cameco and UEC and lies near UR-Energy's satellite in-situ recovery (ISR) mine, which has now been in production since April 2026. The Shirley Basin is an area of significant potential discovery and an ever expanding operational district for the development of uranium assets.

The nine lode mineral claims (186 acres) were staked to the east of one the Company's most northeasterly drill holes completed on the Project, AG-292-26, which encountered 14.5 feet of 0.063% eU3O8 from 81.5 to 96 feet deep (see release dated May 5, 2026). This drill hole was positioned along the eastern extent of the Project boundary, confirming discovery of a new uranium trend in the middle sand, extending over 2,500 feet in length. The continuing success at the Agate project is very encouraging with ongoing review of available lands for acquisition and future exploration and discovery of uranium in the Shirley Basin.

John DeJoia, P.Geo., a Strathmore Director who has mined nearly 20 million pounds of uranium and has drilled thousands of holes in the Shirley Basin said, "With the latest development of significant mineralization in the Middle Sand of our Agate property, our position takes on a very serious look. As has been stated in past News Releases, the largest historical production in SB has been in the Middle Sand. With this recent Middle Sand exploration success, Strathmore's Agate property takes on a potential mineralization multiplier. I look forward to acquiring more land and hopefully finding the mineralization channel that connects to the major mining district to the east."

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 124 wholly owned lode mining claims covering ~2,560 acres. Uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, completed extensive drilling across the greater project area in the 1970s, delineating areas of historical resources and potential mineralization. Strathmore has completed 294 holes during the 2023-26 drilling programs, including installation of five monitor wells for groundwater studies and recovery of core for chemical assays and XRF analysis at the University of Wyoming.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been Reviewed and Approved on behalf of the Company by Terrence A. Osier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore Plus Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.