Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced preliminary findings from an ongoing independent government-funded evaluation of SmartGATE operating performance at a federal facility.

The evaluation is assessing the impact of SmartGATE on building operating conditions, energy consumption, demand characteristics, and infrastructure-related performance metrics under normal operating conditions. A final report is expected in October 2026.

According to the interim findings, the facility was regularly operating approximately 32 to 35 volts above optimized equipment nameplate voltage conditions during normal utility operation. With SmartGATE engaged, operating voltage was maintained within approximately 1 to 2 volts of equipment nameplate.

Using standard electrical loss modeling, the elevated voltage conditions observed during baseline operation translated into approximately 14% to 16% higher thermal stress on building systems, equivalent to roughly a 7-degree Celsius increase in operating severity.

The interim measurement and verification analysis also demonstrated approximately 2.6% energy savings, average demand reductions in the 2% to 4% range, and peak demand reductions approaching 25% during portions of the evaluation period.

The interim findings are preliminary in nature and remain subject to review, refinement, and inclusion in the final report. Final conclusions may differ from the preliminary findings reported herein.

In addition to the measured evaluation results, facility operations personnel reported several operational improvements following SmartGATE deployment. According to feedback provided by facility staff, these observations included reduced lighting flicker, fewer breaker trips, fewer variable frequency drive ("VFD") resets, and reductions in HVAC and elevator reset activity.

These observations were provided by facility personnel and are not part of the formal measurement and verification results. The Company has not independently quantified these observations, and they are not included within the interim evaluation findings.

Building on a Broader Validation Strategy

Over the past several quarters, Legend Power has focused on addressing a challenge frequently encountered during customer evaluations. While many building owners and operators recognize that operating conditions can influence equipment performance, quantifying the broader infrastructure and operational implications beyond energy savings has often proven difficult.

To address this challenge, the Company implemented a focused strategy designed to better quantify and communicate SmartGATE's broader value proposition. This effort has included refinement of the Company's technical framework, expanded use of third-party operating and infrastructure datasets, and analysis of operating and financial results from existing SmartGATE deployments.

As part of this work, Legend Power has increasingly focused on the relationship between actual building operating voltage and equipment design voltage levels, commonly referred to as equipment nameplate ratings. Operating voltage conditions similar to those observed during the evaluation have been identified across numerous commercial and institutional facilities evaluated by the Company, where equipment frequently operates above design voltage levels despite remaining within utility-permitted service ranges.

The Company believes the preliminary findings provide an additional independent data point that is generally consistent with observations from existing SmartGATE deployments, facility operating feedback, and the broader analytical framework developed over the past year.

"Historically, electrical optimization technologies have often been evaluated primarily through the lens of energy savings," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"What makes these preliminary findings important is that they provide independent operating-condition data showing the relationship between building voltage conditions and modeled thermal stress on infrastructure. While additional analysis remains underway, these findings expand the discussion beyond energy savings and toward broader considerations such as infrastructure performance, operational stability, maintenance planning, reliability, and long-term asset management.

Over the past year, we have invested significant effort into helping customers better understand and evaluate the operational and infrastructure implications of operating outside equipment design conditions. The preliminary findings, together with operating data from existing deployments, third-party infrastructure analysis, and feedback from facility operators, continue to build the body of evidence supporting those discussions.

Equally encouraging is the consistency between the measured findings and the operational feedback being reported by facility personnel. While these observations were not part of the formal measurement process, reports of reduced lighting flicker, fewer breaker trips, fewer VFD resets, and fewer HVAC and elevator reset events are consistent with the types of improvements one would expect from a more stable electrical operating environment."

Additional analysis remains underway, with the final report expected in October 2026. Legend Power intends to provide further updates as additional findings become available.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions. The SmartGATE active energy management system installs after the meter in line with your switchgear. Using our patented technology, we extract a percentage of the load, convert and analyze it, rebuild the waveform, and then inject it back into your system. This provides full voltage regulation (+/- 8%) to your exact specification, on each phase individually to address the main power attributes that impact system reliability, lifetime, and efficiency. All focused on reducing energy consumption while creating optimal power for optimal performance with a footprint designed for today's buildings.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301621

Source: Legend Power Systems Inc.