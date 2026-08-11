Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced that it has been awarded U.S. General Services Administration ("GSA") Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") Contract 47QSMS26D0071 for its SmartGATE Active Power Management systems.

The award makes Legend's SmartGATE Gen 3 platform available under Special Item Number ("SIN") 334512, Total Solution Support Products for Facilities Management Systems. Legend's GSA MAS contract provides eligible U.S. federal agencies with access to pre-negotiated SmartGATE pricing, terms, and procurement conditions through one of the federal government's primary commercial acquisition vehicles.

The U.S. federal government manages one of the largest real estate portfolios in the world, with the federal inventory reported by the Government Accountability Office ("GAO") to include more than 3 billion square feet of building space. This scale underscores the importance of technologies that can help government facility operators address energy use, power quality, equipment reliability, and long-term infrastructure performance across large and diverse building portfolios. GSA maintains the Federal Real Property Profile as the centralized inventory for executive branch real property.

Importantly, SIN 334512 is also eligible under GSA's Cooperative Purchasing Program, allowing eligible state, local, tribal, and other qualifying government buyers to access approved products and services through the MAS program. This expands the potential procurement pathway for SmartGATE beyond the federal agency buyers to potentially include broader eligible public-sector entities such as municipalities, public schools, higher education institutions, public housing authorities, water authorities, and other government-related facilities.

Prior to the MAS award, government customers interested in SmartGATE often faced longer, project-specific procurement processes to evaluate and acquire a differentiated building-level power management solution. The GSA MAS contract provides eligible federal, state, and local buyers with a pre-negotiated procurement pathway that can reduce administrative friction, support partner-led procurement strategies, and make it easier for agencies to evaluate and deploy SmartGATE where incoming power conditions are impacting energy use, equipment reliability, or capital planning.

SmartGATE is Legend's patented Active Power Management platform installed at a building's electrical service entrance to manage incoming power conditions. By dynamically regulating and optimizing voltage, SmartGATE is designed to reduce energy waste, improve power quality, and help protect critical building systems from the impact of poor incoming power conditions.

"This award is an important milestone in Legend's government market strategy," said Michael Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Legend Power Systems. "Federal, state, and local government facility operators are facing many of the same challenges we see across the broader commercial building market: aging infrastructure, increasing grid volatility, rising operating costs, and growing pressure to extend the life of critical equipment. The GSA Schedule gives eligible government buyers and our channel partners a more efficient path to evaluate and procure SmartGATE as part of their facility performance, resilience, and capital-protection strategies."

The GSA MAS award builds on Legend's broader government and institutional market development efforts, including the prior selection of SmartGATE for evaluation through GSA's Center for Emerging Building Technologies programs, including the Green Proving Ground evaluation program. Together, these efforts support the Company's strategy to increase public-sector access to SmartGATE through third-party evaluation, established procurement pathways, and partner-led deployment channels.

The GSA MAS contract does not guarantee specific orders; however, it establishes a streamlined procurement pathway for eligible government buyers to access Legend's SmartGATE solutions through the Schedule program.

Source: U.S. Government Accountability Office, Federal Real Property: Progress Made Toward Addressing Problems, but Underlying Obstacles Continue to Hamper Reform, GAO-11-370T.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions. The SmartGATE active energy management system installs after the meter in line with your switchgear. Using our patented technology, we extract a percentage of the load, convert and analyze it, rebuild the waveform, and then inject it back into your system. This provides full voltage regulation (+/- 8%) to your exact specification, on each phase individually to address the main power attributes that impact system reliability, lifetime, and efficiency. All focused on reducing energy consumption while creating optimal power for optimal performance with a footprint designed for today's buildings.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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Source: Legend Power Systems Inc.