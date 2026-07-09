Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced new public-sector SmartGATE orders in Ontario, including a specified SmartGATE project for a municipal social housing facility and a follow-on order for two additional systems from an Ontario school district.

The orders reflect growing public-sector recognition that poor incoming power conditions can create real challenges for facility operations, operating expenses, equipment performance, and long-term capital planning.

The municipal social housing order was awarded through a public RFP process issued for a SmartGATE system and related installation services. SmartGATE was specified as the required solution in the procurement, with the project awarded to an authorized Legend Power reseller for delivery and installation. The system will be deployed at a multifamily housing facility within a large Ontario regional housing portfolio that includes more than 3,000 residential units across an additional 40 community housing properties beyond the first installation.

This procurement structure is significant because it reflects a scalable public-sector sales model for Legend Power. Public agencies and institutional owners can specify SmartGATE based on facility needs, while reseller and installation partners support local procurement, project execution, and delivery. Legend Power is actively expanding this partner-enabled approach as part of its broader government, education, housing, and institutional market development efforts.

The additional order from Canada's largest geographically dispersed northern school board includes two additional SmartGATE systems for facilities where ongoing power conditions were identified as contributing to operational issues, higher facility expenses, and increased capital risk. The order is significant because the customer had previously purchased an earlier generation of SmartGATE primarily for energy savings, while the new systems are being purchased to address broader facility performance and infrastructure protection needs.

"Facility leaders are dealing with power-related problems that directly affect operations, expenses, and capital planning," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Legend Power Systems. "These orders show two important public-sector pathways developing around the same issue. In social housing, SmartGATE was specified in the RFP and delivered through a reseller partner, which supports the way many government and institutional customers prefer to procure and execute infrastructure projects. In education, an existing customer is expanding its use of SmartGATE because the value has moved beyond energy savings to solving real operating and capital asset challenges."

Legend Power continues to expand its public-sector sales efforts through direct customer engagement, reseller partnerships, and procurement pathways that make SmartGATE easier for government, education, housing, and institutional customers to evaluate, specify, and purchase. The Company believes these markets are well aligned with SmartGATE's ability to optimize incoming power at the building level, helping improve electrical stability, reduce unnecessary equipment stress, and support more predictable facility performance.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions. The SmartGATE active energy management system installs after the meter in line with your switchgear. Using our patented technology, we extract a percentage of the load, convert and analyze it, rebuild the waveform, and then inject it back into your system. This provides full voltage regulation (+/- 8%) to your exact specification, on each phase individually to address the main power attributes that impact system reliability, lifetime, and efficiency. All focused on reducing energy consumption while creating optimal power for optimal performance with a footprint designed for today's buildings.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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Source: Legend Power Systems Inc.