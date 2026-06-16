Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R2) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a MobileMT airborne MagnetoTelluric (MT) survey covering the partially defined, T-2 conductivity target at the Company's 100 percent owned Captain Gold Porphyry Project in North Central British Columbia. The T-2 target is one of three targets on the property that occur at the intersection of interpreted northeast and northwest trending cross faults.

The survey was completed over a 26 square kilometre area by Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. of Newmarket, Ontario at an estimated cost of $112,000. The survey consisted of a total of 157-line kilometres flown over 19 east-west lines of seven (7) kilometres each spaced at 200 metre intervals and four (4) north-south tie lines spaced at 2000 metres. The results of the survey will be analyzed in detail and are expected to be received by the Company within 30 days.





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David Hottman, Chairman and CEO of Orestone Mining Corp., stated: "The 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper project in North Central BC hosts a large gold dominant porphyry system which is permitted and drill ready. The MobileMT survey is a cost effective and efficient exploration tool to better define the T-2 target prior to the next drill program. MT geophysical surveying is a deep seeking, electromagnetic method typically employed for defining deep structures, geothermal systems, and targeting deep mineralized systems such as porphyry deposits. Examples of large buried porphyry deposits associated with strong resistivity lows (conductivity highs) are the Resolution Mine in Arizona, Collahuasi and El Salvador mines in Chile and the Pebble deposit in Alaska. The gold discovery potential at Captain has attracted gold producers Centerra Gold, IAMGOLD and New Gold to stake claims almost completely surrounding the property."

Mr. Hottman added: "The Company's portfolio also includes the Francisca gold-silver project in Salta Province Argentina where exploration is defining several gold-silver targets that provide additional scale for the Company. Orestone employs advanced geological and geophysical techniques in exploration to cost effectively define targets with high potential that can be systematically drill tested. The Company's projects have a relatively low-cost profile to hold and explore and are suitable for exploration year-round."

The T-2 anomaly is similar in intensity to the T-1 target. The central T-1 target is an extensive 2 by 2 kilometre tabular zone of porphyry style alteration intercepted in previous drilling. The zone hosts sericite-potassic-feldspar alteration containing gold-copper mineralization from 20-160 metres thick grading 0.20 to 0.84 g/t gold and 0.05-0.11 percent (500-1100 ppm) copper. Drill core logging has identified altered and mineralized porphyry dykes, both in the hanging wall and dipping into the observed MT conductor implying the presence of a potential intrusive porphyry system. The expanded MobileMT survey will better define the T-2 target prior to the next drill program.

Previously released drill intercepts from the Captain project demonstrate a well mineralized system.

Drill Hole From To Interval m g/t gold % copper C09-05 134.1 137.2 3.1 0.35 0.16 C11-01 127.0 214.0 87.0 0.23 0.03 incl 127.0 170.0 43.0 0.30 0.09 C12-03 179.5 246.5 67.0 0.13 0.06 C12-05 88.1 206.9 118.8 0.65 0.06 (1) 88.1 206.9 118.8 0.30 0.06 incl 152.1 161.2 9.1 6.46 0.27 C12-05 377.6 542.2 164.6 0.41 0.07 (1) 377.6 542.2 164.6 0.32 0.07 incl 499.5 505.6 6.1 4.45 0.51 C13-02 32.4 66.4 34.0 0.20 0.07 C13-02 121.3 170.1 48.8 0.35 0.06 C13-03 204.9 207.9 3.0 1.90 0.23 C19-03 271.0 295.0 24.0 0.27 0.09 C19-07 112.0 203.3 91.0 0.26 0.07 incl 178.9 203.3 24.0 0.56 0.11 C20-03 (2) 247.0 329.0 82.0 0.23 0.11 incl (2) 309.0 329.0 20.0 0.50 0.19 incl 325.0 327.0 2.0 7.05 0.26 C20-03 394.0 408.0 14.0 0.84 0.17 C21-01 541.0 744.0 203.0 0.329 0.06 C21-02 176.5 313.0 136.5 0.18 0.03 and 414.0 436.0 22.0 0.70 0.01 and EOH 608.0 611.0 3.0 0.76 0.05

(1) High gold values cut to 1.16 g/t gold; (2) Assay interval of 7.05 g/t gold cut to 1.80 g/t gold

Gary Nordin, P.Geo, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Nordin has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a well-funded, Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca Gold Project, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain Gold-Copper Project, located in British Columbia, Canada hosts a large gold dominant porphyry system that is permitted for 79 drill locations. Both projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

To learn more about the Company and to stay up to date on corporate developments go to our website at www.orestone.ca and sign up for our investor email updates or email us at info@orestone.ca.

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

David Hottman

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Orestone Mining Corp.