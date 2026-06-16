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WKN: A0HNDR | ISIN: FR0010263202 | Ticker-Symbol: G5I
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 08:04
23,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PAREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PAREF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,60024,80018:10
Actusnews Wire
16.06.2026 17:53 Uhr
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Appointment of Takuya Yamada as Interim Chairman and CEO of PAREF

Appointment of Takuya Yamada as Interim Chairman and CEO of PAREF

PAREF's Board of Directors has today acknowledged the decision of Antoine Castro to step down from his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as from all his mandates within the Group.

The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere gratitude to Antoine Castro for his commitment and his contribution to PAREF's development.

Effective immediately, the Board of Directors has appointed Takuya Yamada as interim Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, until a new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is appointed.

A member of the Group's Board of Directors since 2024, Takuya Yamada brings more than 30 years of experience in real estate investment and asset management, along with an in-depth understanding of PAREF Group's strategic challenges.

Takuya Yamada, aged 64, joined Fosun in 2015 and currently serves as Global Head of Fosun Hive Overseas Operations. Prior to joining Fosun, he worked in the Sydney and New York branches of Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co. (now Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited) and later joined the Japanese arm of AIG's global real estate business. Following Invesco's acquisition of AIG, he was appointed Managing Director of Invesco Global Real Estate, overseeing real estate acquisitions and asset management across Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

The recruitment process for the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer has already been initiated by PAREF and will be submitted for approval to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors.

Financial Agenda

September 29, 2026: 2026 half-year results

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a European Group committed to sustainable real estate performance. As a leading player in real estate investment and management, the group manages over €3 billion of AuM as of December 31, 2025, two-thirds of which are located outside France.
For more than 30 years, PAREF has relied on the expertise of its teams to support shareholders, investors, tenants and users.

With a strong presence in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, PAREF pursues an approach that combines profitability target, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. The Group serves both institutional and individual investors, thereby contributing to the transformation of the real estate sector.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C - FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.
More information at www.paref.com

Press Contacts

PAREF Group
Samira Kadhi
+33(7) 60 00 59 52
samira.kadhi@paref.com		Shan Agency
Alexandre Daudin / Claire Hilbert
+33(6) 34 92 46 15 / +33(6) 15 80 91 30
paref@shan.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
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