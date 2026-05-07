PAREF: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Terms and conditions of availability or consultation of the 2025

Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document 2025 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on May 6, 2026.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

2025 annual financial report;

Board of Directors' report on corporate governance

Statutory Auditors' reports

Information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors

Information on social, environmental and societal responsibility.

As part of the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Independent Auditors issued two observations that do not affect their unqualified opinion on the financial statements. The first observation relates to the going concern assessment, in connection with a potential risk of non-compliance with the ICR financial covenant as at December 31, 2026. The second observation relates to a technical reconciliation matter between the ageing of invoices and the underlying accounting records.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is available on PAREF's website (www.paref.com), under the section "Investors - Publications", as well as on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available to the public, free of charge and upon request, at PAREF's registered office: 153 boulevard Haussmann - 75008 Paris.

Financial Agenda

May 28, 2026: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

September 29, 2026: 2026 Half-Year Results

About the PAREF Group

PAREF is a European Group committed to sustainable real estate performance. As a leading player in real estate investment and management, the group manages over €3 billion of AUM as of December 31, 2025, two-thirds of which are located outside France.

For more than 30 years, PAREF has relied on the expertise of its teams to support shareholders, investors, tenants and users. With a strong presence in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, PAREF pursues an approach that combines profitability target, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. The Group serves both institutional and individual investors, thereby contributing to the transformation of the real estate sector.



PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C - FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information at www.paref.com

Press Contacts

PAREF Group

Samira Kadhi

+33(1) 40 29 86 86

info@paref.com

Shan Agency

Alexandre Daudin / Aliénor Kuentz

+33(6) 34 92 46 15 / +33(6) 28 81 30 83

paref@shan.fr

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