PAREF: 2025 FULL-YEAR RESULTS

2025 FULL-YEAR RESULTS

PAREF strengthens its fundamentals and initiates strategic refocusing

REIT activity: a portfolio in transition in a challenging market

€174m of owned asset, decreasing by 6.4% compared to December 31, 2024

of owned asset, decreasing by 6.4% compared to December 31, 2024 Financial occupancy rate up to 76.4%

Third-party asset management: resilience of assets exposed to a constrained market

Assets under management for third parties: €2.9bn , stable over the financial year

, stable over the financial year Revenues on management fees: €17m, decreasing by 7.2%

decreasing by 7.2% Gross subscriptions: €29m, down 16.0%, impacted by a polarised market with inflows highly concentrated on a few SCPIs

Operational and strategic developments: an adjusted and optimised portfolio

Disposal of a warehouse in Aubergenville (78) at a price in line with independent valuations, in accordance with the programme to divest non-strategic assets.

in Aubergenville (78) at a price in line with independent valuations, in accordance with the programme to divest non-strategic assets. Signing of a 10-year lease - including 6 firm years - on Tempo with Mon Marché, a specialist in the sale of fresh produce.

- including 6 firm years - on Tempo with Mon Marché, a specialist in the sale of fresh produce. Rigorous management of SCPI portfolios by PAREF Gestion : Continued portfolio rotation, including €48m in disposals. Solid performance of the SCPI range.

: Building permit obtained for the NAU! asset in Frankfurt, an innovative and sustainable mixed-use project of 34,800 sqm, representing a key milestone in the asset restructuring process.

in Frankfurt, an innovative and sustainable mixed-use project of 34,800 sqm, representing a key milestone in the asset restructuring process. Continued implementation of the 'Create More' ESG strategy, with enhanced and recognised management and reporting.

2025 dividend

According to the amendment to the financing agreement signed in October 2025 as part of an ICR covenant waiver, the dividend for the 2025 financial year is temporarily suspended. Given the statutory results of PAREF in 2025, no obligation to pay dividend for 2025 fiscal year in view of the SIIC Regime.

2026 outlook: continued strategic refocusing

Refocusing on the Group's activities around its historical core businesses lines: Investment, Fund Management and Asset Management.

Definition of a roadmap built around four complementary pillars (detailed in part 7) to progressively restore financial and operational balance. Efforts will be concentrated on sustainably improving the ICR ratio and protecting cash flows.

2025 marks a pivotal year for PAREF. In a market undergoing transition, we refocused our activities on our high value?added businesses, and reinforced our financial discipline. This transformation lays the foundations for a more transparent Group, increasingly driven by recurring revenues and sustainable growth.

In 2026, we are entering a new phase: improving our financial balance, accelerating the selective development of our European platform, and lay out the foundations for long?term value creation for all our shareholders.

Antoine Castro

Chairman & CEO of PAREF

In 2025, the real estate market reaffirmed the importance of selective and sustainable management. PAREF Group continued to demonstrate discipline, through controlled asset disposals, the solid performance of our vehicles, the securing of new tenants, and major progress on our development projects across Europe.

In 2026, we remain fully committed to deploying broader investment strategies across our funds and mandates. Strengthening our position in the healthcare sector will further support this momentum. We will continue working to enhance the resilience of our portfolios while advancing our ESG commitments, in order to support the sector's structural evolutions and meet our clients' expectations.

Anne Schwartz

Deputy CEO of PAREF and CEO of PAREF Gestion

The Board of Directors, during the meeting held on February 26, 2026, approved the closing of the annual statutory and consolidated accounts as at December 31, 2025. The review of the results by auditors is in progress.

1 - Resilient operational activity

1.1 Asset under management

As of December 31, 2025, the group's assets under management amounted to nearly €3.1bn, stable compared to December 31, 2024.



In €m Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution

1. Owned assets PAREF owned assets 173 161 -7.0% PAREF participations[1] 13 13 0.4% Total PAREF portfolio 186 174 -6.4% 2. Third-party management Fund management 2,549 2,476 -2.9% Mandate management 971 1,074 10.5% Adjustments[2] -601 -607 1.1% Total third-party asset under management 2,920 2,942 0.8% Adjustments[3] -13 -13 0.4% 3. TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT 3,092 3,103 0.3%

1.2 REIT activity: value adjustments and operational transition

As at December 31, 2025, PAREF holds:

6 directly owned assets, mainly office assets in Greater Paris area;

minority shareholdings in SCPIs/OPPCIs.

Value of real estate assets in decrease

As at December 31, 2025, the value of PAREF's portfolio stood at €174m, down 6.5% on a like-for-like basis compared with the end of 2024. This includes €161m[4] (down 7% on a like-for-like basis) for the 6 real estate assets representing a leasable area of 63,748 sqm, and €13m in financial investments in funds managed by the group.

The evolution of real estate assets is mainly explained by:

CAPEX and improvement works of €1.5m, in particular on the floors of the Tour Franklin;

the linearization of current assets/liabilities linked to investment properties for approximately €0.7 million;

an adjustment of portfolio values of -€10.3 million, mainly driven by the increase in market capitalization rates for office assets and certain downward revisions of potential rents; and

Disposal of Aubergenville asset for -€3.9m, in line with the divestment program.

Portfolio held by PAREF in transition

The portfolio's financial occupancy rate stood at 76.4%, up from 74.4% compared to December 31, 2024, driven by the signing of a lease on the Parisian asset Tempo, covering the 560 sqm retail unit.

The weighted average lease maturity (WALB) stands at 4.23 years, compared with 4.85 years at the end of 2024.

The rent expiry schedule for owned assets is as follows:

Net rental income in decline

Net rental income from PAREF's assets amounted to €6.3m as at December 31, 2025, down 19% compared to the previous year. This change is mainly due to the strategic vacancy at Croissy-Beaubourg, tenant turnover and the rent waiver granted as part of the lease extension at the Franklin Tower in La Défense. Rents on a like-for-like basis were down 10.9%.

The average gross initial yield on owned assets was 5.9% compared to 5.5% at the end of 2024.

In early July 2025, PAREF signed a lease agreement for its Parisian asset Tempo with Mon Marché, a specialist in the sale of fresh produce, covering the commercial space located on the ground floor. This 10-year lease, including a 6-year fixed term, has already become effective.

1.3 Third-party asset management: strategic development in a contrasting market

The Group relies on its two subsidiaries, PAREF Gestion and PAREF Investment Management, which leverage their expertise to serve institutional investors and individuals. They provide a full range of services covering the entire value chain of real estate assets and funds.

Fund management: a resilient European platform in a changing market

Type Assets under

management (€m)

2024 Assets under management (€m)

2025 Evolution SCPI 1,845 1,767 -4.2% OPPCI 80 77 -2.9% Other AIF 624 631 1.0% Total 2,549 2,476 -2.9%

In 2025, the SCPI market remained polarised, with a small number of vehicles capturing most of the inflows on the one hand, and players facing challenges in terms of revaluation and liquidity on the other hand. The market also saw the emergence of numerous new investment vehicles, with a marked trend towards 'diversified' strategies.

In this context, PAREF Gestion is structured to capitalise on the return to growth in its fund management business, the result of a transformation process initiated by the management and all the teams. Driven by the historic momentum of PAREF Gestion's offering, the range of SCPIs now provides investors with diversified, attractive and sustainable real estate investment opportunities in line with the new real estate paradigm.

In 2025, the SCPIs managed by PAREF Gestion showed largely stable performance, supported by active management combining disposals, targeted acquisitions and financial balance control.

The Group continued its dynamic portfolio management, completing disposals of €48m during 2025, including:

€20.3m for Novapierre Résidentiel

€12.7m for PAREF Prima

€7.8m for Novapierre 1

€6.9m for PAREF Hexa

Gross subscriptions for the SCPI funds under management amounted to €29m during the 2025 financial year, a 16% decrease compared to the previous year. This decline is part of a general trend marked by increased concentration of inflows and investor caution regarding market movements.

Mandate management: consolidation of activities and new institutional mandates

The year 2025 was highlighted by the implementation of the mandate entrusted by Parkway Life REIT, signed at the end of 2024 for a period of five years and covering a portfolio of 11 retirement homes valued at over €110m. This first year enabled the efficient operational takeover of the portfolio. ?

In Germany, PAREF Group obtained a building permit in April 2025 for the complete restructuring of the NAU! mixed-use asset located in Frankfurt, with a surface area of 34,800 sqm. This innovative, high value-added urban concept focuses on mixed use and aims to meet the highest standards of sustainability.

This new milestone marks a first structural step in the development of the project and consolidates PAREF's expertise in the restructuring and renovation of real estate assets in Europe.

At the end of 2025, the Group was entrusted with the management of a building located in Berlin-Friedrichshain, which is to undergo a complete repositioning. The action plan provides for the operational takeover of the site, the marketing of vacant space and the implementation of a structural renovation program.

These partnerships illustrate the Group's ability to support international institutional investors in their expansion strategies in Europe and lay the foundations for a long-term relationship.

Management and subscription commissions impacted

Management commissions amounted to €16.8m, making a 7% decrease compared to 2024. This decline is mainly due to one-off investment commissions registered in 2024, while recurring commissions remain positive (+1%).

Subscription commissions amounted to €2.8m, down 16% compared with 2024, in an SCPI market marked by polarisation of inflows.

2 - Current operating income significantly impacted

The current operating income was €1.9m for the year, down 57% compared to 2024. This is mainly due to

net rental income of €6.3m, down 19% due to vacancies on two assets;

revenues on commissions of €19.7m, down 9% compared to 2024, due to lower management commissions and 2025 inflows that remain concentrated on a limited number of SCPIs;

remuneration of intermediaries of €5.8m, down 7%, partially correlated to the volume of subscriptions;

general operating expenses of €16.4m, down 4% compared to the previous year, contributed in particular by the effort on staffing costs.

In addition to the above, the following items also contributed to net result:

the change in fair value on investment properties of -€10.3m as at December 31, 2025, mainly due to the rise in market capitalization rates, which negatively impacted the valuation of assets;

financial expenses of €3.9m, compared with €3.6m in 2024, due in particular to the costs of more favourable interest rate hedging instruments under the previous financing, which matured at the end of February 2024;

results of companies consolidated under the equity-method of €0.6m, compared with -€0.6m in 2024, linked to a more favourable change in the value of assets held within the OPPCI Vivapierre.

3 - Management of financial resources

PAREF Group reports rigorous management of its short-term requirements and commitments.

The nominal amount of gross financial debt drawn by the PAREF Group stood at €78m, compared to €77m as at December 31, 2024, with 73% covered by hedging derivatives;

The Loan-to-Value (LTV) was 35%, as at December 31, 2024;

The average cost of drawn debt was 4.66% in 2025, compared to 4.32% in 2024

The average debt maturity was 2.5 years, compared to 3.5 years as at December 31, 2024 ;

The PAREF Group's liquidity stands at €12.6m, including €8.1m in available cash and a €4.5m undrawn credit facility.

As announced on September 29, 2025, PAREF Group obtained a waiver agreement from all of its banking partners, covering the temporary suspension of its covenant related to the ICR ratio ('covenant holiday') for the tests on June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025.

This waiver was requested in view of the temporary decline in the ICR ratio to 1.05x, linked in particular to the decrease in the Group's rental income, combined with the reduction in subscription commissions on SCPI funds. The agreement provides for a covenant reset, setting new thresholds of 1.20x as at 30 June 2026 and 1.50x from 31 December 2026.

In this context, PAREF has undertaken a dividend suspension until the ICR ratio is restored, excluding distribution obligations required under the SIIC regime, in accordance with the applicable provisions of Article 208 C of the French General Tax Code. Additional security has also been put in place, via a mortgage on the assets of Dax and Saint Paul Les Dax, as well as a partial cancellation of the credit line for €7.5m out of €13m undrawn.

Finally, all other financial ratios respect the covenants as at December 31, 2025:

Type Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Covenant LTV 31% 35% <50% Secured Financial Debt 23% 29% <40% Consolidated Asset Value 223 M€ 200 M€ >100 M€

4 - EPRA net asset value decreased slightly for the year

EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) stood at €91,4 per share, down 15,6 % compared to December 31, 2024.

The change is mainly due to:

the negative consolidated result of -€7.8 per share, including the change in fair value of investment properties on a like-for-like basis of -€7.3 per share;

a dividend payout in 2025 of -€1.5 per share;

a decrease in the valuation of other non-current assets of -€6.5 per share;

the change in fair value of financial instruments of -€0.4 per share; and

the variation of transfer taxes of -€0.3 per share.

In accordance with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations, EPRA NAV indicators are determined based on consolidated shareholders' equity under IFRS, as well as the market value of debt and financial instruments.

EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) - in €K Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders 111,708 98,151 -12.1% Including/Excluding Hybrid instrument Diluted NAV 111,708 98,151 -12.1% Including Revaluation of investment properties Revaluation of investment property under restructuring Revaluation of other non-current investments (value of PAREF Gestion's business assets)[5] 36,203 26,337 -27.3% Revaluation of tenant leases held as finance leases Revaluation of trading properties Diluted NAV at Fair Value 147,911 124,488 -15.8% Excluding Differed tax in relation to fair value gains of IP Fair value of financial instruments 1,312 817 -37.7% Goodwill as a result of deferred tax Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheet n.a. n.a. Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheet n.a. n.a. Including Fair value of debt n.a. n.a. Revaluation of intangible to fair value Real estate transfer tax 14,079 13,201 -6.2% NAV 163,302 138,507 -15.2% Fully diluted number of shares 1,508,425 1,515,303 NAV per share (in €) €108.3 €91.4 -15.6%

5 - Continued ESG strategy: 'Create more'

In 2025, PAREF continued to implement its ESG strategy and confirmed its progress in terms of environmental performance, transparency and responsible management.

Certification & labelling for a more sustainable portfolio

PAREF continues to promote high-performing and responsible real estate. For The Go asset, located in Levallois-Perret and already BREEAM certified (category: renovated building) during its development, the asset has now obtained the BREEAM in Use - Very Good certification, reflecting the continuous improvement efforts undertaken on the asset.

Furthermore, the SCPI PAREF Hexa has completed its first ISR labelling cycle (2022-2025), having achieved the targets initially set. The renewal of the label marks the beginning of a new phase, focused on progressively strengthening ESG commitments and pursuing a continuous improvement trajectory.

Awards confirming the ESG strategy

In 2025, PAREF was recognised for the second consecutive year by EPRA with the EPRA sBPR Silver Award, which highlights the Group's alignment with international standards in non-financial reporting and its ongoing commitment to social, environmental and governance responsibility.

6 - Post-closing event

On 5 February 2026, the Group announced the completion of the sale of SOLIA Paref, its third-party property management subsidiary, to the RYZE Group (formerly YARD REAAS). PAREF will now focus on its core business: asset management, fund management and investment. While ensuring continuity in the quality of service for the assets under management, this transaction will enable the Group to deploy its financial and operational resources towards its most value-creating activities, thereby strengthening its performance and profitability in the long term.

7 - Outlook and priorities for 2026: stabilisation, discipline and selective re?acceleration

In an environment that remains demanding and highly selective, PAREF will continue to pursue a prudent and targeted development approach, focusing its resources on its core businesses: Asset Management, Fund Management and Investment.

The disposal of SOLIA, completed in early 2026, is fully aligned with this strategy of simplifying the Group's operating model and refocusing on higher value?added activities. At the same time, PAREF will prioritize the gradual restoration of its financial and operational balance, in line with the commitments made to its banking partners.

Strengthening the ICR ratio on a sustainable basis and protecting cash flow remain the Group's immediate priorities.

This roadmap is structured around four complementary pillars:

1.Real Estate Activity (REIT)

Progressive reduction of vacancy to secure rental income, combined with targeted disposals aimed at reducing leverage and enhancing financial flexibility.

2.Fund Management

Gradual revival of fundraising and reinforced product positioning and distribution initiatives, with the objective of consolidating a more robust and diversified commission base.

3.Institutional Investment Management

Selective development of new mandates and dedicated vehicles, favouring recurring fee streams to ensure better cash?flow visibility, without significant use of the balance sheet.

4.Financial Discipline and Operational Efficiency

Continued strict cost management and targeted operational optimisation to sustainably restore financial headroom and support growth on solid foundations.

The Group will also continue the transformation of its assets and its funds under its ESG strategy, 'Create More', while maintaining high standards of performance and transparency.

With a strong European footprint and recognised operational expertise, PAREF enters 2026 with discipline and selectivity, aiming to progressively turn the current stabilisation phase into a clearer, more resilient and value?creating growth trajectory.

Financial agenda

April 21, 2026: Financial information as at March 31, 2026

May 28, 2026: Combined Shareholders' Meeting

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a European group dedicated to sustainable real estate performance. As a leading player in real estate investment and management, over €3 billion in assets as at 31 December 2025, two?thirds of which are located outside France.

For more than 30 years, PAREF has relied on the expertise of its teams to supports hareholders, investors, tenants and users.

With a strong presence in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, PAREF pursues an approach that combines profitability target, sustainability and client satisfaction. The Group serves both institutional and private investors, thereby contributing to the transformation of the real estate sector.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

APPENDIX

Notice: The figures contained in the appendix have not been audited

Rental income

Rental income on directly held assets (in K€) Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution in % Gross rental income 8,455 7,132 -15.6% Re-invoiced Rental expenses 2,989 3,120 4.4% Rental service charges (3,625) (3,957) 9.1% Non-recoverable rental expenses -636 -837 31.6% Other income 1 1 182.2% Total net rental income 7,819 6,296 -19.5%

EPRA Earnings per share as at December 31, 2025

En K€ Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution in % Earnings per IFRS income statement (5,386) (11,862) n.a. Adjustments (i) Change in fair-value of investment properties 5,380 10,288 91.2% (ii) Profits or losses on disposal of investment properties and other interests -11 -91 n.a. (iii) Profits or losses on disposal of financial assets available for sale 0 0 (iv) Tax on profits or losses on disposals 0 0 (v) Negative goodwill / goodwill impairment 0 0 (vi) Changes in fair value of financial instruments and associated close-out costs 279 0 n.a. (vii) Acquisition costs on share deals and non-controlling joint-venture 0 0 (viii) Deferred tax in respect of the adjustments above 0 0 (ix) Adjustments (i) to (viii) above in respect of companies consolidated under equity method 1,720 717 -58.3% (x) Non-controlling interests in respect of the above 0 0 EPRA Earnings 1,982 -948 n.a. Average number of shares (diluted) 1,508,510 1,513,519 EPRA Earnings per share (diluted) €1.31 €-0.63 n.a.

Consolidated P&L 2025

Detailed consolidated P&L (in €K) Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution in % Gross rental income 8,455 7,132 -15.6% Reinvoiced service charges, taxes and insurance 2,989 3,120 4.4% Rental service charges, taxes and insurance (3,625) (3,957) 9.1% Other income 1 1 182.2% Net rental income 7,819 6,296 -19.5% Revenues on commissions 21,528 19,682 -8.6% - of which management commissions 18,108 16,804 -7.2% - of which subscription commissions 3,420 2,878 -15.8% Revenues on commissions 21,528 19,682 -8.6% Remuneration of intermediaries (6,240) (5,662) -9.3% - of which fees paid to partners (4,178) (3,651) -12.6% - of which retro-commissions of subscription (2,061) (2,010) -2.5% General expenses (17,091) (16,579) -3.0% Depreciation and amortization (1,609) (1,842) 14.5% Current operating result 4,407 1,896 -57.0% Variation of fair value on investment properties (5,380) (10,288) 91.2% Result of disposal of investment properties 11 91 770.1% Operating income (962) (8,301) n.a. Financial incomes 934 77 -91.7% Financial expenses (4,498) (4,013) -10.8% Cost of net financial debt (3,563) (3,936) 10.5% Other incomes on financial assets 237 43 -81.7% Other expenses on financial assets (4) - n.a. Fair-value adjustments of financial instruments (279) - n.a. Results of companies consolidated under the equity-method[6] (568) 621 n.a. Result before tax (5,139) (11,573) n.a Income tax (247) (290) 17.3% Consolidated net result (5,386) (11,862) n.a. Consolidate net result (owners of the parent) (5,386) (11,862) n.a. Average number of shares (non-diluted) 1,508,510 1,513,519 Consolidated net income per share (Group share) -3.57 -7.84 119.5% Average number of shares (diluted) 1,508,510 1,513,519 Consolidated net income per share (diluted Group share) -3.57 -7.84 119.5%

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

BALANCE SHEET (IN K€) Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Non-current assets Investment properties 168,810 160,670 Intangible assets 618 292 Other property, plant and equipment 1,706 1,112 Financial assets 357 372 Shares and investments in companies under the equity method 12,985 13,474 Financial instruments 1,078 982 Total non-current assets 185,555 176,904 Current assets Stocks - - Trade receivables and related 12,782 11,914 Other receivables 1,975 1,446 Financial instruments - - Cash and cash equivalents 10,123 8,066 Total current assets 24,880 21,426 Properties and shares held for sale 3,900 462 TOTAL ASSETS 214,334 198,792

BALANCE SHEET (IN K€) Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Equity Share capital 37,755 37,924 Additional paid-in capital 42,193 40,024 Fair-value through equity 88 (5) Fair-value evolution of financial instruments (1,312) (817) Consolidated reserved 38,370 32,888 Consolidated net result (5,386) (11,862) Shareholder equity 111,708 98,151 Total Equity 111,708 98,151 Liability Non-current liabilities Non-current financial debt 77,258 77,757 Non-current financial instruments 1,312 817 Non-current taxes due & other employee-related liabilities 41 17 Non-current provisions 1,065 519 Total non-current liabilities 79,676 79,109 Current liabilities Current financial debt 351 403 Trade payables and related 10,524 10,108 Current taxes due & other employee-related liabilities 7,806 6,316 Other current liabilities 4,270 4,148 Total current liabilities 22,950 20,974 Liabilities held for sale 0 557 TOTAL LIABILITIES 214,334 198,792

CASHFLOW STATEMENT

CASHFLOW STATEMENT (in K€) Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Operating cash-flow Net result (5,386) (11,862) Depreciation and amortization 1,607 588 Valuation movements on assets 5,380 10,288 Valuation movements on financial instruments 279 - Valuation on financial assets held for sale - - Tax 247 290 Net gains/(losses) on disposal of non-current assets (178) (91) Results of companies consolidated under the equity method 568 (621) Cash-flow from operating activities after net financial items and taxes 2,518 (1,409) Net financial expenses 3,563 3,936 Tax paid (90) (182) Cash-flow from operating activities before net financial items and taxes 5,991 2,345 Other variations in working capital 1,765 (634) Net cash-flow from operating activities 7,756 1,711 Investment cash-flow Acquisition of tangible assets (6,641) (2,148) Acquisition of other assets (262) - Assets disposal 751 4,000 Acquisition of financial assets 4 (15) Disposal of financial assets 169 - Financial assets disposal - - Financial products received - - Change in perimeter - (19) Cash-flow from investments (5,980) 1,818 Financing cash-flow Variation in capital - 273 Self-detention shares 4 11 Variation in bank loans 7,000 4,000 Variation in other financial debt - - Repayment of financial lease (618) (764) Repayment of bank loan - (3,000) Costs of loan issuance (19) 58 Variation on bank overdraft (3,274) (3,596) Financial expenses paid (40) (297) Dividend paid to shareholders and minorities (2,263) (2,273) Cash-flow from financial activities 790 (5,586) Increase/ Decrease in cash 2,565 (2,057) Cash & cash equivalent at opening 7,558 10,123 Cash & cash equivalent at closing 10,123 8,066

EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) as at 31 December 2025

EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) - in K€ Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution in % IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders 111,708 98,151 -12.1% Including / Excluding : Hybrid instruments Diluted NAV 111,708 98,151 -12.1% Including : Revaluation of investment properties (if IAS 40 cost option is used) Revaluation of investment property under construction (IPUC) (if IAS 40 cost option is used) Revaluation of other non-current investments (PAREF GESTION )[7] 36,203 26,337 -27.3% Revaluation of tenant leases held as finance leases Revaluation of trading properties Diluted NAV at Fair Value 147,911 124,488 -15.8% Excluding : Differed tax in relation to fair value gains of IP Fair value of financial instruments 1312 817 -37.7% Goodwill as a result of deferred tax Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheet Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheet -618 -292 -52.7% Including : Fair value of debt Revaluation of intangible to fair value Real estate transfer tax 14,079 13,201 -6.2% NAV 162,684 138,214 -15.0% Fully diluted number of shares 1,508,425 1,515,303 NAV per share (in €) €107.9 €91.2 -15.4%

EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) as at 31 December 2025

EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) - in K€ Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution in % IFRS Equity attributable to shareholders 111,708 98,151 -12.1% Including / Excluding : Hybrid instruments Diluted NAV 111,708 98,151 -12.1% Including : Revaluation of investment properties (if IAS 40 cost option is used) Revaluation of investment property under construction (IPUC) (if IAS 40 cost option is used)[8] Revaluation of other non-current investments (PAREF GESTION ) 36,203 26,337 -27.3% Revaluation of tenant leases held as finance leases Revaluation of trading properties Diluted NAV at Fair Value 147,911 124,488 -15.8% Excluding : Differed tax in relation to fair value gains of IP Fair value of financial instruments Goodwill as a result of deferred tax Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheet Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheet Including : Fair value of debt 195 89 -54.0% Revaluation of intangible to fair value Real estate transfer tax NAV 148,105 124,578 -16.0% Fully diluted number of shares 1,508,425 1,515,303 NAV per share (in €) €98.2 €82.2 -16.0%

Other EPRA indicators

EPRA Vacancy rate[9]

In K€ Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution in pts Estimated rental value of vacant space 3,245 2,916 Estimated rental value of the whole portfolio 12,746 12,369 EPRA Vacancy Rate 25.5% 23.6% -1,89 pts

EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) and 'topped-up' NIY

In % Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution in pts PAREF Net yield 5.36% 5.29% -0,07 pts Impact of estimated duties and costs -0.36% -0.36% +0,00 pts Impact of changes in scope -0.02% -0.03% -0,01 pts EPRA Net initial yield [10] 4.98% 4.90% -0,08 pts Excluding lease incentives 0.47% 1.18% +0,71 pts EPRA "Topped-Up" Net initial yield [11] 5.45% 6.08% +0,63 pts

Capital expenditure

In K€ Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Acquisition Development [12] 6,965 488 Maintenance CAPEX 3,241 997 with surface creation without surface creation 3,241 997 commercial advantages Other expenses Capitalized interest Total CAPEX 10,206 1,485 Difference between accounted and disbursed CAPEX -3,319 1,197 Total disbursed CAPEX 6,887 2,682

LTV (Loan to Value) EPRA

In K€ Group as reported Proportionate Consolidation Combined Share of JV Share of Material Associates Non-controlling Interests Include: Borrowings from Financial Institutions 77,757 n.a. 8,844 n.a. 86,601 Commercial paper n.a. 0 n.a. Hybrids (including convertibles, preference shares, debt, options, perpetuals) n.a. 0 n.a. Bond loans n.a. 0 n.a. Foreign currency derivatives (futures, swaps, options and forwards) n.a. 0 n.a. Net payables[13] 7,231 n.a. 363 n.a. 7,593 Owner-occupied property (debt) n.a. 0 n.a. Current accounts (equity characteristic) n.a. 0 n.a. Exclude: n.a. n.a. Cash and cash equivalents 8,066 n.a. 360 n.a. 8,426 Net Debt (A) 76,922 n.a. 8,847 n.a. 85,768 Include: Owner-occupied property n.a. 0 n.a. Investment properties at fair value 160,670 n.a. 21,063 n.a. 181,733 Properties held for sale n.a. 0 n.a. Properties under development n.a. 0 n.a. Intangibles1[14] 27,609 n.a. 0 n.a. 27,609 Net receivables n.a. 0 n.a. Financial assets 1,355 n.a. 0 n.a. 1,355 Total Property Value (B) 189,634 n.a. 21,063 n.a. 210,698 Optionnel: Real estate transfer taxes 11,860 n.a. 1,559 n.a. 13,419 Total asset value (including RETT) (C) 11,860 n.a. 1,559 n.a. 13,419 LTV (A/B) 40.6 % n.a. 42.0 % n.a. 40.7 % LTV (INCL. RETT) (A/C) (OPTIONNEL) 38.2 % n.a. 39.1 % n.a. 38.3 %

EPRA cost ratios

The ratio below is computed based on PAREF owned assets perimeter (including companies consolidated under the equity method).

In K€ Dec 31,2024 Dec 31,2025 Evolution in % Include : (i) General expenses -1,912 -2,646 38.4% (ii) Costs related to properties (iii) Net service charge costs/fees -3,625 -3,957 9.2% (iv) Management fees less actual/estimated profit element (v) Other operating income/recharges intended to cover overhead expenses (vi) Share of general expenses of companies consolidated under equity method -74 -59 -20.1% Exclude : (vii) Depreciation and amortization (viii) Ground rent costs 1,159 1,235 6.5% (ix) Service charge costs recovered through rents but not separately invoiced 1,830 1,886 3.0% EPRA Costs (including direct vacancy costs) (A) -2,623 -3,542 35.0% (x) Less: Direct vacancy costs (unrecoverable rent costs) 671 659 -1.8% EPRA Costs (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B) -1,952 -2883 47.7% (xi) Gross Rental Income less ground rent costs 10,285 9,017 -12.3% (xii) Less: service charge costs included in Gross Rental Income -1,830 -1,886 3.0% (xiii) Add: share of Gross Rental Income less ground rent costs of companies consolidated under equity method 1,603 1,809 12.8% Gross Rental Income (C) 10,058 8,941 -11.1% EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs) (A/C) 26.1% 39.6% +13,5 pts EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B/C) 19.4% 32.2% +128,4 pts

Glossary

DFS (Secured Financial Debt): secured financial debt divided by the consolidated value of assets, including the value of PAREF Gestion shares and financial interests in funds managed by the Group.

ICR (Interest Coverage Ratio): EBITDA divided by consolidated financial expenses excluding setup fees for financing. DFS: secured financial debt divided by the consolidated asset value (including the value of PAREF Gestion's share and financial participation in the funds managed by the Group).

LTV (Loan to Value): consolidated withdrawn net debt divided by the consolidated asset value excluding transfer taxes and including the valuation of PAREF Gestion and financial participation in the funds managed by the Group.

TOF (Financial occupancy ratio): dividing the total amount of rents and occupancy allowances invoiced (including rent compensation allowances) as well as the market rental values of other premises not available for rental, by the total amount of rents billable in the hypothesis where the entirety of the

assets shall be rented.

WALB (Weighted Average Lease Break): average remaining duration of the tenancy until the next break option.

[1] Participations in SCPI/OPPCI

[2] The Medelan asset included in fund management and mandate management

[3] Mainly including holdings in OPPCI Vivapierre, which is integrated into fund management.

[4] Excluding minority stakes in SCPI/OPPCI.

[5] The valuation of PAREF Gestion was performed by a qualified external expert Dec 31, 2025

[6] Including participations in the companies consolidated in equity method OPPCI Vivapierre at 27.24%

[7] The valuation of PAREF Gestion was performed by a qualified external expert Dec 31, 2025

[8] The valuation of PAREF Gestion was performed by a qualified external expert Dec 31, 2025

[9] Excluding the participation in OPPCI Vivapierre

[10] The EPRA Net Initial Yield rate is defined as the annualized rental income, net of property operation expenses, after deducting rent adjustments, divided by the value of the portfolio, including duties

[11] The EPRA 'topped-up' Net Initial Yield rate is defined as the annualized rental income, net of property operating expenses, excluding lease incentives, divided by the value of the portfolio, including taxes.

[12] Including the investment related to restructuring project of Tempo asset, located in Paris

[13] Including current debts (accrued interest, guarantee, suppliers, tax payable, other debts) net of current receivable (clients, other receivables and prepaid expenses)

[14] Including the valuation of PAREF Gestion performed by a qualified external expert Dec 31, 2025

