Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNDR | ISIN: FR0010263202 | Ticker-Symbol: G5I
Frankfurt
17.12.25 | 08:03
32,100 Euro
+1,26 % +0,400
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PAREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PAREF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,90033,80019:49
Actusnews Wire
17.12.2025 19:23 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAREF Group enters exclusive negotiations to divest SOLIA Paref, its Property Management subsidiary

PAREF Group, a leading European player in real estate management for over 30 years, announces that it has entered into negotiations for the sale of its Property Management Subsidiary, SOLIA Paref.

Launched in June 2024, SOLIA Paref currently manages a portfolio of approximately 950 leases spread across 350 assets in France, covering all asset classes (retail, offices and logistics, senior housing and hospitality sector). SOLIA Paref provides to its clients efficient and sustainable property management through expertise and innovation.

This project of divestment forms part of the PAREF group's strategy to refocus on its core business: Fund Management, Investment and Asset Management. While ensuring continuity in the high quality of service for the assets under management, this transaction would enable the Group to deploy its financial and operational resources toward its highest value-creating activities, thereby strengthening long-term performance and profitability.

A meeting with PAREF's Works Council was held on December 17 to initiate the information and consultation process regarding this project.

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a European group dedicated to sustainable real estate performance. As a leading player in real estate investment and management, the group manages over €3 billion of AUM, two-thirds of which are located outside France. For more than 30 years, PAREF has relied on the expertise of its teams to support shareholders, investors, tenants and users.
With a strong presence in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, PAREF pursues an approach that combines profitability target, sustainability and client satisfaction. The Group serves both institutional and private investors, thereby contributing to the transformation of the real estate sector.
PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.
More information on www.paref.com

Press contacts

PAREF Group
Samira Kadhi
+33(7) 60 00 59 52
samira.kadhi@paref.com		Shan
Aliénor Kuentz / Laetitia Baudon
+33(6) 28 81 30 83 / +33(6) 16 39 76 88
paref@shan.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mW6aZpdpkm+Xl26blJZna2Vmb2yXk2TKmWSYlZZvl5/HbppnlGqVb5SWZnJmm2ho
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95632-press-release-paref-group-exclusive-negotiations.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.