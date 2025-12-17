PAREF Group enters exclusive negotiations to divest SOLIA Paref, its Property Management subsidiary

PAREF Group, a leading European player in real estate management for over 30 years, announces that it has entered into negotiations for the sale of its Property Management Subsidiary, SOLIA Paref.

Launched in June 2024, SOLIA Paref currently manages a portfolio of approximately 950 leases spread across 350 assets in France, covering all asset classes (retail, offices and logistics, senior housing and hospitality sector). SOLIA Paref provides to its clients efficient and sustainable property management through expertise and innovation.

This project of divestment forms part of the PAREF group's strategy to refocus on its core business: Fund Management, Investment and Asset Management. While ensuring continuity in the high quality of service for the assets under management, this transaction would enable the Group to deploy its financial and operational resources toward its highest value-creating activities, thereby strengthening long-term performance and profitability.

A meeting with PAREF's Works Council was held on December 17 to initiate the information and consultation process regarding this project.

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a European group dedicated to sustainable real estate performance. As a leading player in real estate investment and management, the group manages over €3 billion of AUM, two-thirds of which are located outside France. For more than 30 years, PAREF has relied on the expertise of its teams to support shareholders, investors, tenants and users.

With a strong presence in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, PAREF pursues an approach that combines profitability target, sustainability and client satisfaction. The Group serves both institutional and private investors, thereby contributing to the transformation of the real estate sector.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

