PAREF: Availability of the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

Availability of the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report is made available to the public and can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website (www.paref.com, section Investors/Publications).

Financial Agenda

October 23, 2025: Financial information as of September 30, 2025

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management and property management. This 360° approach enables the Group to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As at December 31, 2024, PAREF Group manages over €3 billion AUM.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

