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WKN: A0HNDR | ISIN: FR0010263202 | Ticker-Symbol: G5I
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
23,400 Euro
-0,85 % -0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PAREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PAREF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,80025,00019:39
Actusnews Wire
28.05.2026 18:53 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAREF: All resolutions approved at the Shareholders' General Meeting

PAREF's combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Antoine Castro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PAREF.

The quorum reached 71.39%. All resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority.

In particular, the resolutions covered the following items:

  • approval of the Company and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year,
  • approval of the allocation of 2025 earnings and the absence of dividend distribution,
  • approval of regulated agreements,
  • ratification of the appointment of Ms Christine Sonnier as a Director,
  • approval of information relating to the remuneration of corporate officers for the 2025 financial year,
  • approval of the remuneration policy applicable to corporate officers for the 2026 financial year,
  • renewal of the authorization to carry out transactions in the Company's own shares.

The General Meeting also gave shareholders the opportunity to review and discuss PAREF's operating performance, 2025 financial results and 2026 outlook.

The detailed voting results of the General Meeting will be available on PAREF's website, in the "General Meetings" section.

Financial Agenda

September 29, 2026: 2026 Half-Year Results

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a European Group committed to sustainable real estate performance. As a leading player in real estate investment and management, the group manages over €3 billion of AuM as of December 31, 2025, two-thirds of which are located outside France.
For more than 30 years, PAREF has relied on the expertise of its teams to support shareholders, investors, tenants and users.
With a strong presence in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, PAREF pursues an approach that combines profitability target, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. The Group serves both institutional and individual investors, thereby contributing to the transformation of the real estate sector.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment C - FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.
More information at www.paref.com

Press Contacts

PAREF Group
Samira Kadhi
+33(7) 60 00 59 52
samira.kadhi@paref.com

Shan Agency
Alexandre Daudin / Aliénor Kuentz
+33(6) 34 92 46 15 / +33(6) 28 81 30 83
paref@shan.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98435-press-release-paref-ag-2026.pdf

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